Best Oculus Quest 2 Apps and Games Beat Saber, Demeo, Walkabout Golf and more

The Oculus Quest 2 takes you to virtual worlds where anything is possible

Slash blocks to the beat

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is one of the most iconic Oculus Quest 2 games.

It’s a rhythmic action game that’s a bit like Guitar Hero, but you cut through blocks with lightsabers.

Packed with great music, the game is endlessly upbeat (and repayable), and is a perfect showcase for VR.

Become a mini golf master

Walkabout mini golf

Not all games translate well to VR, but golf does.

This brilliantly executed mini golf simulator allows you to play 18 holes on a beautiful and crazy array of courses.

It’s easy to pick up, but it will take months to really get the hang of it.

Gaming on the table just got a lot cooler

demo

Demeo is a turn-based tabletop RPG but in virtual reality.

It has dice, warriors and wizards, and plenty of dungeons to explore.

Better yet, multiplayer is supported so you can conquer evil with friends or even complete strangers.

Do you dare to step out?

Richie’s Plank Experience

This is a must-have cheap thrill for anyone new to the world of virtual reality.

The premise is simple: you walk along a plank sticking out on the edge of a skyscraper.

It is surprisingly terrifying and makes for a lot of laughs with friends or family.

Keep the zombie horde at bay

Arizona Sunshine

Perhaps one of the most beloved VR games of all time, Arizona Sunshine is a zombie-blasting shoot-’em-up that will captivate you in seconds.

You take on legions of the undead in Campaign mode or in a High Score-earning Horde mode.

And you can also play in multiplayer, roam and destroy zombies with friends, just like The Walking Dead.

Channel Keanu in this fast-paced shooter

pistol whip

Shoot bad guys to sick dance beats in this John Wick inspired shooter game.

You earn higher scores if you shoot in time, but in the hardest levels you are lucky to shoot all the enemies.

Brilliant fun, great replayability and a hugely satisfying shooting system.

Help your township flourish

A Township Story

This colorful smart game is an open world RPG where you live in a medieval fantasy village and maintain it.

You can pick up a craft (like blacksmithing), go on quests, and even hang out with friends.

The gameplay style will be instantly familiar to MMO fans, although the city servers will run at eight players.

Simple, but addictive

Eleven Table Tennis

There’s not much to say: it’s table tennis, but in VR.

The physics is perfect and there are plenty of mini games plus an AI opponent that will really test your skills.

But perhaps the best is the multiplayer mode, where you can compete against real opponents, many of whom are…very, very good.

VR makes terrifying games even scarier

Layers of fear

There are so many great horror games on Oculus that it’s hard to choose.

But Layers of Fear is great and takes you through a really creepy mansion (and an exciting story).

There are plenty of scary moments and compelling puzzles to solve.

As such, this is a very good game to stream to the television with friends nearby. Fear abounds.

go sweating

audio tour

This is a fun alternative to Beat Saber, a rhythmic action game that’s a bit more dance-like.

You are tasked with punching and tapping a series of beats while listening to music.

And if you crank up the difficulty, you’ll find that you’re getting a good workout. Just make sure you wipe the headset afterwards…

Ball-slapping brilliance

Racket: Nx

This is a bit like tennis, or maybe squash. But in the future. And much cooler.

You play with a sci-fi racket and a supercharged ball, targeting specific areas on the walls of a glass dome you’re in.

It takes a surprising amount of skill to master, and it really is a lot of fun.

Armed and ready!

Space Pirate Trainer DX

Space Pirate Trainer is an arcade style game where you shoot robots with guns.

You can duck, duck and dodge while committing serious kills.

There is also a multiplayer mode so you can play with friends.

You can work on your REAL laptop or computer in Horizon Workrooms

Horizon Workrooms

This brand new offering from Facebook allows you to work in a virtual office.

You can connect to your real PC or laptop (even a MacBook!), create an avatar and hang out with your colleagues.

There’s a virtual whiteboard for collaboration, support for video calling, and multiple office layouts to choose from. It’s like the office, but without the commute.

Hacking, chopping, magical goodness

Asgard’s wrath (Rift Store Only)

OK, this isn’t strictly an Oculus Quest 2 game.

You actually need a gaming PC and an Oculus link cable as this game is only available from the Oculus Rift store and weighs around 80GB.

But it’s a worthwhile addition: this is a thoroughbred RPG that will make fantasy fans swoon.

It’s a bit like Skyrim in VR, with exploration, puzzle solving and a real inn where you can have a beer and smash things against walls.

Oh, and there’s the rest of the game too…

