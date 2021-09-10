giants vs. Cubs – Game Recap – September 10, 2021

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant got some standing ovations on his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants 6-1 over the Chicago Cubs on Friday for their fifth straight win .

The Giants, who started 2 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a Major League-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that gave San Francisco the lead. Belt hooked up for a two-run drive later in the inning.

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 home runs and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for the second time in 10 games.

Bryant was traded with the Giants for two prospects on the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded the stars who would become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first at bat.

The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, and then the NL MVP in 2016 as the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year drought in the championship. In this, Bryant struckout 0 for 3 with a walk, ran and struckout twice.

Longoria hit a full-count fastball from Trevor Megill (1-1) high in the left-center stands for his 11th homer and first since August 17. The third baseman, who returned from a bruised right hand last week, added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Belt tapped Michael Rucker for his 22nd homer, a shot to the basket on the left. Belt also doubled and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits and an RBI.

Dominic Leone from San Francisco led off with two perfect innings on a bullpen day and the Giants used eight pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Camilo Doval (2-1) took the final of sixth for the win.

Kyle Hendricks gave up one run on four hits in six innings in a no-decision. He struckout four, walked two and was back in shape after three difficult starts when he had a 10.13 ERA over 16 innings.

Schwindel gave the Cubs home runs in 16 consecutive games, one less than the team record set in 1998.

LOVE FOR KB

After watching the video tribute while standing in front of the Giants dugout, Bryant walked to home plate for handshakes and hugs with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts and other team officials.

The Cubs presented Bryant with a 2016 World Series Championship pennant and a replica No. 17 panel of his Chicago uniform number from the vintage scoreboard in the Wrigley Fields midfield.

The crowd cheered again when he struckout to end the first inning of the inning.

Bryant told reporters he got a voicemail message from Ricketts when he was traded, but said things were so hectic with the Cubs in Washington that he never called back.

CHAT IN UP

With Longoria back in the lineup in third, the versatile Bryant played on left field where he hoped to resume friendly banter with fans in the stands.

MOVE ROSTER

The Cubs mourned LHP Adam Morgan before the game and recalled RHP-pitcher Tommy Nance from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said IF Alex Dickerson (correct hamstring strain) would be sent on a rehabilitation assignment after Friday’s game. INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19) walked base on Friday. … Wilmer Flores (left hamstring injury) is expected to rejoin the team on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to give a bullpen session in the coming days, according to bench coach Andy Green, who leads the team with manager David Ross following a positive COVID-19 test.

NEXT ONE

Giants RHP Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58) will face Cubs RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16) on Saturday afternoon.

——