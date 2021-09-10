Connect with us

Sports

So the blame game begins, but is India really the right target for your anger? | England v India 2021

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


tThere’s a lot to be upset about in the last few months. In February, six months, two weeks and nine lifetimes ago, the American Medical Association published an article on the idea of ​​panger, pandemic rage and, yes, the word is far too ugly to touch, but no doubt you’ve got your own. also felt some.

However, it’s harder to know exactly who to be mad at. There’s the politicians, of course, and that guy over there with his mask pulled off under his chin, and that lady who gave up on you because you didn’t respect social distancing, and that friend who posted smug vacation photos, but it’s all a bit of a hit. rose , isn’t it?

There was a lot of that going on on Friday morning. Few things in cricket feel better than the first morning of a test match. Few, however, feel much worse than the first of these, which was to become one of the great games but instead ended in thwarted promise, frustrated anticipation and palpable anger. This was especially the case in Lancashire, which suffered huge losses, and the fans, who had bought tickets, booked time off and were burned on two hours’ notice. The problem was you had nowhere to go, no one good to set it up or blame it on.

Some went for the Indian Premier League, which starts in nine days. According to reports, several players said during Indian team meetings the night before the match that they feared that if the outbreak spread, it would affect their participation in the tournament.

Well, yes. Like it or not, the IPL has more viewers than there are people in this country, making more money in seven weeks than the entire English cricket makes in a year. To be blunt, the question isn’t whether tournaments are starting to eclipse Test cricket, but why it hasn’t already done so.

Since we asked, a big part of the answer is because the Indian team didn’t allow it. If you doubt their commitment to Test cricket, you haven’t looked too closely in recent weeks. They have already played more Tests than any other team in the last 12 months, and by the time the year is over they will have played series in Australia, England and South Africa. It wasn’t long ago that Virat Kohli asked for more, calling for the World Test Championship final as a best-of-three series. At the moment, India is one of the teams supporting the format, not trying to polish it.

The English Ollie Pope carrying his gear from the locker room.
The English Ollie Pope carrying his gear from the locker room. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

What is fair, however, is to ask how committed they were to playing this one game as the crisis began to unfold. India’s Board of Control for Cricket had already asked the England and Wales Cricket Board to consider reschedule the tour in May to allow some extra time for the IPL. ECB CEO Tom Harrison insisted the two boards had been working together all night trying to find a way to get the game going, but much of what was said publicly was inconsistent with the reports of what happened. on behind closed doors. By the way, Harrison is a man who complains that too much cricket is being played after a season in which his board has launched an entirely new form of the sport.

Others went after Indian coach, Ravi Shastri, who was singled out for throwing a party two weeks ago that may or may not have caused the outbreak. If it can be proven, Shastri will have to answer to the BCCI. But there has generally been much grumbling about the Indian players’ lax interpretation of their guidelines, presumably from people who, like everyone else in this country, have followed them with monastic devotion in recent months. Take a look around.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.

Anything is possible in England right now, for everyone but Indian cricketers, who are apparently bound to higher standards by their commitment to what, exactly, the ECB’s business results and our entertainment? India has been on tour here for four months now, subject to similar kinds of stress and pressure that led the England team to cancel their own tour of South Africa last year. In that case, it was two hotel employees who tested positive, in this case a physio who had face-to-face contact with the players as he treated them for the past few days. And since those matches were postponed, not forfeited, you’d think it should be the same this time around, especially since the match is already being rescheduled. Unless the ECB really wants to insist that it should be one rule for them and the other for everyone else.

That would be difficult, as they are of course currently in the midst of their own negotiations with Cricket Australia as to whether they can convince the Australian government to be a little flexible with the rules to help the mental health of their own players. protect them during the Ashes tour this winter. If you really want to know what to direct your anger at, it’s not the players, it’s not the coaches, and for once, it’s not the administrators. It’s the virus. And yelling about it doesn’t seem to matter much.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/sep/10/england-india-cricket-test-blame-game

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: