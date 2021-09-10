So the blame game begins, but is India really the right target for your anger? | England v India 2021

tThere’s a lot to be upset about in the last few months. In February, six months, two weeks and nine lifetimes ago, the American Medical Association published an article on the idea of ​​panger, pandemic rage and, yes, the word is far too ugly to touch, but no doubt you’ve got your own. also felt some.

However, it’s harder to know exactly who to be mad at. There’s the politicians, of course, and that guy over there with his mask pulled off under his chin, and that lady who gave up on you because you didn’t respect social distancing, and that friend who posted smug vacation photos, but it’s all a bit of a hit. rose , isn’t it?

There was a lot of that going on on Friday morning. Few things in cricket feel better than the first morning of a test match. Few, however, feel much worse than the first of these, which was to become one of the great games but instead ended in thwarted promise, frustrated anticipation and palpable anger. This was especially the case in Lancashire, which suffered huge losses, and the fans, who had bought tickets, booked time off and were burned on two hours’ notice. The problem was you had nowhere to go, no one good to set it up or blame it on.

Some went for the Indian Premier League, which starts in nine days. According to reports, several players said during Indian team meetings the night before the match that they feared that if the outbreak spread, it would affect their participation in the tournament.

Well, yes. Like it or not, the IPL has more viewers than there are people in this country, making more money in seven weeks than the entire English cricket makes in a year. To be blunt, the question isn’t whether tournaments are starting to eclipse Test cricket, but why it hasn’t already done so.

Since we asked, a big part of the answer is because the Indian team didn’t allow it. If you doubt their commitment to Test cricket, you haven’t looked too closely in recent weeks. They have already played more Tests than any other team in the last 12 months, and by the time the year is over they will have played series in Australia, England and South Africa. It wasn’t long ago that Virat Kohli asked for more, calling for the World Test Championship final as a best-of-three series. At the moment, India is one of the teams supporting the format, not trying to polish it.

The English Ollie Pope carrying his gear from the locker room. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

What is fair, however, is to ask how committed they were to playing this one game as the crisis began to unfold. India’s Board of Control for Cricket had already asked the England and Wales Cricket Board to consider reschedule the tour in May to allow some extra time for the IPL. ECB CEO Tom Harrison insisted the two boards had been working together all night trying to find a way to get the game going, but much of what was said publicly was inconsistent with the reports of what happened. on behind closed doors. By the way, Harrison is a man who complains that too much cricket is being played after a season in which his board has launched an entirely new form of the sport.

Others went after Indian coach, Ravi Shastri, who was singled out for throwing a party two weeks ago that may or may not have caused the outbreak. If it can be proven, Shastri will have to answer to the BCCI. But there has generally been much grumbling about the Indian players’ lax interpretation of their guidelines, presumably from people who, like everyone else in this country, have followed them with monastic devotion in recent months. Take a look around.

Anything is possible in England right now, for everyone but Indian cricketers, who are apparently bound to higher standards by their commitment to what, exactly, the ECB’s business results and our entertainment? India has been on tour here for four months now, subject to similar kinds of stress and pressure that led the England team to cancel their own tour of South Africa last year. In that case, it was two hotel employees who tested positive, in this case a physio who had face-to-face contact with the players as he treated them for the past few days. And since those matches were postponed, not forfeited, you’d think it should be the same this time around, especially since the match is already being rescheduled. Unless the ECB really wants to insist that it should be one rule for them and the other for everyone else.

That would be difficult, as they are of course currently in the midst of their own negotiations with Cricket Australia as to whether they can convince the Australian government to be a little flexible with the rules to help the mental health of their own players. protect them during the Ashes tour this winter. If you really want to know what to direct your anger at, it’s not the players, it’s not the coaches, and for once, it’s not the administrators. It’s the virus. And yelling about it doesn’t seem to matter much.