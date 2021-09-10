Sports
Fans React To News ASU Band Will Be Marching At JHS
Attention Auburn football fans, if you’re considering skipping this weekend’s 11 a.m. game against the state of Alabama, you might want to reconsider. Opelika-Auburn news confirmed on Friday that ASU’s band, The Mighty Marching Hornets, will make the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday.
The Mighty Marching Hornets are quite a big deal, they marched in the 2019 Rose Parade and sent their dancers, The Honey-Beez, to America’s Got Talent in 2017. The Hornets are no stranger to Jordan-Hare, having last performed there in 2018 during the halftime of their first meeting with the Tigers.
Since the 2014 season, Auburn football committed to playing every FCS team in the state, and they’ve dealt with Alabama State, Jacksonville State, Alabama A&M, and Samford. The Tigers have yet to play against The University of North Alabama.
On the other hand, Nick Saban refuses to play in-state teams! Alabama has not faced any in-state teams other than Auburn since 1944, and according to UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne, the Tide sees no reason to change that plan. The reasons aren’t very clear, but Saban claimed they were above his salary, and Byrne said he wanted to show respect for a model who has worked well for UA.
Well, as the Crimson Tide accumulates fame and fortune in the northern half of the state, the Tigers will continue to help bolster the state’s athletic programs, and Auburn fans are thrilled with it. The news that The Mighty Marching Hornets and the Honey-Beez will be performing on JHS caused a wave of excitement among fans:
this is the best news i’ve heard all week https://t.co/XM50WLRYE8
— mattison (@mattcurtlynn) September 10, 2021
THE HONEYBEES GO TO THE PLAINS‼️ https://t.co/dHZ9NCkfkm
— CHESTNUT SUPERFAN #2 (@AUjungleVP) September 10, 2021
Oh man, THIS ALONE will be worth the entrance fee! @ASUHornetNation Tire is AMAZING. https://t.co/GhK2fzwZAd
— JRo (@jro282876) September 10, 2021
Things you like to see.
This: https://t.co/FpQesuqCoC
— Jack Thomas (@Jack_e_t) September 10, 2021
I wish I was going to the game now. https://t.co/chm2W5WHWX
— Josh England (@GarbageTime98) September 10, 2021
Auburn football fans are over the moon to host The Mighty Marching Hornets, the ASU football team and the Honey-Beez. See you Saturday in Jordan-Hare!
