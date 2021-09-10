Women’s tennis starts Drake Invitational with 13 wins, sends three doubles to finals





OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton women’s tennis team recorded six doubles wins during the first day of the Drake Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday and sent three pairs to Sunday’s final. The Bluejays also won seven first-round singles games, including six via 10-point draws, as Creighton finished the day with a combined 13-1 record in doubles and singles. The Bluejays’ weekend trip to downtown Iowa marked the start of the fall 2021 schedule. the couple of Kate Krueger and Malvika Shukla took a pair of 8-3 wins in flight 1, Sarah Wilcox and Valerie Negin claimed 8-6 and 8-3 victories in flight 2 and Kongara series and Emma General won 8-4 in Flight 3 after a first round bye. All three of those doubles teams advanced to Sunday’s final. Meredith Benson and Gabby O’Connor fell during a first-round match in Flight 4 before rebounding for an 8-1 victory in a consolation match. In the singles action, the Bluejays fought from behind in four different games, winning a total of six games via a 10-point tiebreak. All in all, the Bluejays went 7-0 in the first round in singles on Friday afternoon. Krueger, Sarah Willcox, Shukla and Kongara each dropped the first set in their respective matches before winning the second frame and finishing best in a 10-point breaker to decide the match. In Flight 2 singles, Gener won the opening set 6-0, fell 4-6 in the second, but found a way to beat her opponent 15-13 to win the breaker. Negin won in straight sets in Flight 3 on her Bluejay debut. “We had a very good day and were lucky in singles to go 7-0”, head coach Tom Lilly said. “When you play ten point match tiebreakers instead of full third sets, you think it’s a coin flip. To win all six is ​​pretty amazing. I’m more proud of how we came back in four of the singles after the dropping the first sets “It was a great start to the tournament and now we need to rest well for a big singles day tomorrow.” Creighton’s stay at the Drake Invitational continues on Saturday with multiple rounds of singles matches. Drake Invitation Day 1

Flight 1 double

Kate Krueger / Malvika Shukla Certainly. Emma Carr/Darta Dalecka (Northern Iowa), 8-3

Krueger/Shukla def. Rebecca Ehn/Elizaveth Petushkova (Drake), 8-3

Flight 2 double

Sarah Wilcox / Valerie Negin Certainly. Alexia Di Giulio/Rachel Osborn (Omaha), 8-6

Wilcox/Negin beats Ines Stephani/Kelsey Neville (Drake), 8-3

Flight 3 double

Kongara series / Emma General Certainly. Daria Walczak/Jyun-Yi Lee (Drake), 8-4

Flight 4 double Lorena Cardoso/Issa Sullivan (Northern Iowa) defeats. Meredith Benson / Gabby O’Connor , 8-4

Benson/O’Connor def. JustineLinscott/Lillian Tiemeyer(Omaha), 8-1 Flight 1 Singles

Kate Krueger defeats Darta Dalecka (Northern Iowa), 2-6, 7-5, 10-7

Sarah Wilcox Certainly. Elizaveta Petushkova (Drake), 3-6, 6-1, 10-5

Flight 2 Singles

Emma General beats Andrijana Brkic (Northern Iowa), 6-0, 4-6, 15-13

Malvika Shukla Certainly. Berta Girbau (South Dakota), 2-6, 6-1, 11-9

Flight 3 Singles

Kongara series beats Aleksandra Kistanova (Augustana), 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

Valerie Negin Certainly. Kelsey Neville (Drake), 6-4, 6-2

Flight 4 Singles

Allison Wilcox Certainly. Olivia Fain (Northern Iowa), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

