Field hockey remains unbeaten at home with 4-3 victory over Lehigh





Next game: Wagner 9/12/2021 | 12:00 o’clock PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle hockey team (3-2) continued to dominate at home Friday afternoon, rallying after a goal against Lehigh (2-2) to win 4-3 and improve to 3-0 at Hank DeVincent Field in the fall season 2021. HOW IT HAPPENED: Lehigh got off to a strong start on Friday when Drew Pecora broke the ice just 6:10 into the game on a feed from Oliva Perrone to give the Mountain Hawks an early 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Explorer offense responded by striking twice in just under three minutes to give La Salle a 2-1 lead.

freshman Cristina Dougherty scored her second goal of the season by fending off fellow freshmen Sofia Plas shot into the net on a corner to make it 1-1 at 24:50.

scored her second goal of the season by fending off fellow freshmen shot into the net on a corner to make it 1-1 at 24:50. Only 2:50 later, graduated senior Jessica Hewitt scored her first goal of the campaign on a sweet feed from junior Casey Reilly for the cage, which slammed the house to give the Explorers a 2-1 lead that would hold until halftime.

scored her first goal of the campaign on a sweet feed from junior for the cage, which slammed the house to give the Explorers a 2-1 lead that would hold until halftime. Lehigh found the tying run early in the third quarter, when Pecora played a feed inside the circle to Sarah Bonthuis who hit a one-shot into the top of the cage to make the game 2-2 at the 32:31 mark.

The Explorers wasted no time trying to retake the lead, as a sophomore Tatum Johnson collected her own rebound and scored just 50 seconds later to put La Salle at 3-2.

collected her own rebound and scored just 50 seconds later to put La Salle at 3-2. freshman Sophia Wasyliw added her first goal of the season later in the third, a shot through traffic and into the net at 39:36 to take a 3-2 lead.

added her first goal of the season later in the third, a shot through traffic and into the net at 39:36 to take a 3-2 lead. Lehigh tried to make a late comeback as Pecora scored her second goal of the game with 3:23 to play, then batted in a rebound after the La Salle goalkeeper Ryan Curley stopped the first corner shot to make it 4-3.

stopped the first corner shot to make it 4-3. The Mountain Hawks got another corner with just under three minutes left, but the La Salle defense managed to maintain a clear position and secure a 4-3 win. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Shots were nearly even in Friday’s back-and-forth affair, with Lehigh holding a slight lead, 15-14, while shots on target were as much as 9-9.

La Salle tried five penalty corners to Lehigh’s four.

freshman Quinn Doctor made her first career start on Friday after scoring her first career goal against Drexel on September 5.

made her first career start on Friday after scoring her first career goal against Drexel on September 5. With the goals from Hewitt and Wasyliw, La Salle has now scored eight different goalscorers and 12 different players for their balanced attack.

Pla scored her first assist of the season, earning her a team-best 11 points.

Johnson’s goal was her fourth of the campaign, earning her 10 points in five games.

Ryan Curley (3-2) made six saves to take her third win of the season. NEXT ONE: La Salle will stay at home for their next match-up with Wagner on Sunday September 12 at 12 noon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goexplorers.com/news/2021/9/10/field-hockey-stays-unbeaten-at-home-with-4-3-win-over-lehigh.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos