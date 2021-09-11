Sports
The authentic atmosphere of Georgia Football makes for the best experience
There are some incredible college football vibes out there, but the authentic flair Georgia football brings to the table sets them apart from the rest of the country.
As the oldest public university in America, the University of Georgia is full of history and traditions.
Those traditions grow as college football evolves, especially at Sanford Stadium. After the renovations, the addition of the recruiting lounge, a larger jumbo screen, LED lighting, the tunnel, smoke, and every other little detail they’ve implemented over the past six years has brought them to a level that any other college team aspires to be. On.
Even Alabama wants to be like Georgia, surprisingly, right?
The last home game with a packed crowd was when the Dawgs first welcomed Texas A&M to the stadium for a sold-out showdown. I was there, and I didn’t know it would be the last time in 658 days that beautiful stadium would hold a full house.
Last year a pandemic shocked the world, and while some fans were allowed to go to games, it wasn’t the same — not even close to the same.
However, that will change on Saturday, as Georgia is 100% open, and although it will be a game against UAB, that stadium will be filled to the brim.
So many people have missed their happy place, and because we are about 93,000 of their best friends cheering on a team, we all love and sometimes hate. The memories people have of games at Sanford Stadium are limitless.
Not every opponent fan base thinks it’s all that, but this vibe is the best in college football for Georgia fans. I started going to games when I was four years old and I have more memories of Sanford Stadium than any other place in my life.
I get chills writing this story because when I think about people being able to be there again without restrictions, everything just feels a little bit better.
Then the game day trailer came out and DJ Shockley’s voice hit me like a brick wall.
His words spoke to me and made me realize how special it is to have football back in our lives in this capacity. While we all still need to be nice and show respect because Covid is still around, this game is bringing back some normality.
There will be a Dawg walk, a solo trumpet player in the corner playing the Battle Hymn which has the most beautiful notes in all of college football, the red jackets playing all our favorite jams, lighting up Sanford Stadium and of course the football team that has the tenacity and the guts to go to extremes.
While we’re not all on the same page with some of head coach Kirby Smart’s picks, it shouldn’t matter that kickoff is coming. No, all those worries will disappear, because football is back in the hedges and brings an atmosphere that people would like to have in their school.
They don’t call Athens the Classic City for nothing. Classic is a great way to showcase what Georgia football brings to the table, and it strikes unlike anything else.
So while the Dawgs play against UAB on Saturday, I expect the Dawg nation to treat it like an SEC matchup. Be loud, Georgia fans, bring that energy that brought you to Charlotte, NC last week, and show the world how excited you are that Georgia football is back among the hedges.
It’s the best place in the world, act like it now and prove it this weekend, because this return only happens once, and that city has to rock like never before.
