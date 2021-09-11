Flyers Paul Holmgren Named to US Hockey Hall of Fame





Paul Holmgren wore so many hats during his Philadelphia hockey career that they called him “Mr. Flyer’. He is the only man to ever play for the team, having served as an assistant coach, head coach, assistant general manager, general manager and president. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Holmgren has also served the American hockey program in many roles over the years. On Thursday, he was honored for that work by being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. Holmgren joins an illustrious list of ex-Flyers inducted into the US Hall of Fame, including Tony Amonte, Derian Hatcher, Mark Howe, John LeClair, Jeremy Roenick and John Vanbiesbrouck, along with TV announcer Mike Emrick, assistant coach Joe Mullen and team founder Ed Sniper. “I am deeply humbled and extremely grateful to have been given this honor by USA Hockey,” said Holmgren. “Growing up in Minnesota, and looking back as far back as I can remember, hockey in the United States is a program I’ve looked up to and always aspired to be a part of. I’m incredibly proud to be part of it. “I’ve been lucky enough to wear and represent the red, white, and blue on every occasion I’ve been asked to. I’d also like to congratulate all the other inductees, all of whom I’m honored to be in a class with.” Everyone in the Flyers organization was thrilled to hear the news. Paul Holmgren has made an incredible contribution to the sport of hockey both on and off the ice, and on behalf of the Philadelphia Flyers, we congratulate Paul on this special, well-deserved honor, said Philadelphia Flyers governor Dave Scott. Holmgren is currently the senior advisor to Flyers as part of a remarkable 40-year tenure with the organization having fulfilled almost every role with the team. As mentioned, he is the only person in franchise history to have served the Flyers as a player (1975-1984), assistant coach (1985-88), head coach (1988-92), general manager (2006-14) and president (2014). -19). He also spent time as team director of pro scouting from 1995 to 1999 and assistant general manager from 1999 to 2006. Holmgren was part of five Flyers Stanley Cup finalist teams, twice as a player (1976, 1980), once as an assistant coach (1987), and two more in the front office in 1997 and 2010. As general manager in 2009-10, Holmgren saw his team make one of the most remarkable runs in franchise history by qualifying for the playoffs on the final day of the season before beating New Jersey, Boston and Montreal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to reach the final against the Chicago Blackhawks. Holmgren’s journey with the Flyers began when the team drafted him from the University of Minnesota in the sixth round of the 1975 NHL Amateur Draft. He made his NHL debut on March 25, 1976 in the Spectrum vs. the New York Rangers, the first of 500 games he played for the Flyers through 1984. He was a member of the Flyers in their historic 35-game unbeaten run and appearance in the Stanley Cup Final during the 1979-80 season, scoring 30 goals in his career, and was the first US-born player to score a hat-trick in a Stanley Cup Final game. His Flyers totals include 138 goals and 171 assists for 309 points, as well as 1,600 penalty minutes, the second most in franchise history, and he was named to the 1981 NHL All-Star Game. Holmgren’s distinguished career with the Flyers is perhaps surpassed only by his extensive work and dedication to the American hockey program. In 1974, at the age of 19, Holmgren was a member of the US junior team at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and played for the US at the 1981 Canada Cup tournament. Holmgren was the general manager of the 2006 U.S. men’s national team and the assistant general manager of both the 2006 U.S. men’s ice hockey team and Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Behind the bench, Holmgren served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 1998 Winter Olympics and the 1996 Hockey World Cup. He was selected in 2009 to join the US Men National Team Advisory Group, which was formed in February 2007 to USA Hockey to assist in the selection of players and staff for the US national men’s teams, including the Olympic team. In 2014, Holmgren was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy in recognition of his outstanding service to hockey in the US

