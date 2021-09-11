Golf to participate in Gopher Invitational on September 12-13





MIWAUKEE The Marquette University men’s golf team travels to Independence, Minnesota, September 12-13 to participate in the Gopher Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota at the Windsong Farm Golf Club. Marquette has a separate individual lineup consisting of: Aidan Lafferty , Josh Robinson and Nicholas Gospel September 10-11 at the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain, Minnesota. THE EVENT The Golden Eagles will take on 14 other universities in the Gopher Invitational, some of which participated in the Erin Hills Marquette Intercollegiate a few days ago. The field of 14 teams includes the hosts Minnesota, Arkansas State, Furman, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rutgers and West Virginia. The two-day tournament consists of 36 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday, and play starts at 7:15 a.m. CT on both days. The live scores are available on GolfStat and scores are entered during the event via mobile scores. Live results are available viaGolfStat. The Minnesota Golf Classic is a 36-hole event that begins with a shotgun start on Saturday at 2:00 PM, followed by the second round on Sunday at 8:30 AM. Live scoring is also available through Golfstat. THE COURSE The par-71 course is set to play at 7,359 yards, although the distance will vary daily as the tee boxes change. Set on the sloping grounds of a 248-acre former horse farm, the course has areas of large greens that break delicately and traditional square tee boxes. The most memorable holes are the third and 18th, the former being a short par-four offering an early birdie opportunity and the latter being a creaky closing hole running to the right with water running all the way down the right side. Windsong Farm is consistently rated as one of Minnesota’s top golf courses and is also nationally recognized as one of the best modern golf courses in the nation. WHAT THEY SAY

head coach Steve Bailey :“We are eager to get back on the course and compete. The Gopher (Invitational) always has a strong field on a challenging course. Bhoom and Patrick both played steady golf at Erin Hills last week and earned spots in the “I’m excited about the competitive environment we are building at home, in qualifying and in practice. The depth strengthens our team and will benefit us as we get deeper into the season.” MARQUETTE’S LINEUP

Queue: Hunter Eichhorn , Max Lyons Tyler Leach, Bhoom Sima-Aree , Patrick Adler

Individuals: Aidan Lafferty , Josh Robinson , Nicholas Gospel , freshman Max Lyons and Patrick Adler each had a memorable first collegiate event at the Marquette Intercollegiate in Erin Hills earlier this week. Lyons led Marquette’s lineup with a 2-under 214 to finish 29th, while Adler tied for 46th with a 1-over 217 individual. Lyons played out of the #2 spot in the MU lineup and his second round 5-under 67 was the best round of a Golden Eagle in Erin Hills. Hunter Eichhorn , the 2019 Marquette Intercollegiate medalist, finished one stroke behind Lyon with a 1-under 215, covering all three rounds of par-or-better. Bhoom Sima-Aree returns to the Marquette lineup this week for the first time since the Puerto Rico Classic in February 2020. Sima-Aree finished on an equal footing in Erin Hills in three rounds, including a 2-under 70 in Monday’s second round. Adler finished one stroke behind Sima-Aree last week and was consistent in all three rounds, taking a 1-over 73 on Sunday for back-to-back even par 72s on Monday and Tuesday. NEXT ONE After the Gopher Invitational, the Golden Eagles return to Northwestern’s Windon Memorial Classic on September 27-28 in Glencoe, Illinois at Lake Shore Country Club. Keep up to date with the Marquette men’s golf program via social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/ MarquetteMGolf).

