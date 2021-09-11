Massachusetts hockey player Jake Thibeault injured in tournament hopes to run again





A Massachusetts high school hockey player says he is determined to beat the odds after being hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision at a major Labor Day tournament. Jake Thibeault said he will fight to walk again someday. Thibeault, an 18-year-old resident of Fitchburg, broke two vertebrae in his back and suffered a minor brain hemorrhage while playing with his club team, the Boston Bulldogs, ages 18 and under, at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff tournament. With a smile on his face, Thibeault tells NewsCenter 5’s David Bienick his most memorable moment of the game was scoring a goal. Thibeault says he is thankful he doesn’t remember what happened later in the game when he collided with another player, hit the boards and fell to the ice during an EAK tournament game in Hopedale last Saturday. “Of course I’ve been a victim of how quickly life can change,” said Thibeault. Thibeault, who has been skating since he was three and dreamed of playing hockey in college, now finds himself unable to move his legs. Doctors tell Thibeault that he fractured his T-7 vertebra and they placed screws and rods to hold his spinal cord in place. “I think the best way to imagine it is you have the backbone with the paths for all signals, and it’s kind of under construction at the moment,” Thibeault said via video phone interview. Thibeault is lucky he didn’t cut his spinal cord. With the help of hospital staff, he was already able to sit up in bed. He has tested his arms with hugs for his family. “That was pretty cool. As I sat down, I could hug them,” said Thibeault. “It was a great feeling. Definitely a good day” He says he wants more good days that will be weeks, than months of physical therapy. While the doctors say there’s no guarantee, Thibeault is laser-focused on scoring his next goal: running again. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Jakes family with medical and home construction costs, with nearly $400,000 raised as of Friday. A fundraiser to help the Milton Academy senior and his family with their medical bills will be held on Sunday, September 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lawn on D behind the Boston Conventer Center on D Street. You can make a donation online by clicking here.

