Washington puts Curtis Samuel short-term IR, operation not ‘on the table’





To kick off his Friday press conference on Zoom, Ron Rivera told reporters to grab their phones because he had news. What Rivera then revealed was disappointing, but not too surprising. The Washington Football Team will place wide receiver Curtis Samuel on the reserve for short-injured spots, the coach further announced. That move means Samuel will miss at least the first three games of the season as he continues to work on a groin injury that has plagued him since May. The first game he should play is week 4 with the Falcons. As for why the franchise chooses to put Samuel on IR, remember now, on Wednesday, there was push back on the idea, Rivera explained that he wants the recipient to focus on “getting better” rather than “worrying about” adjustment. “We want to take that worry and worry a little off his shoulders,” he said. Samuel’s last action came on Wednesday, when he got a clear setback during individual exercises and withdrew from the field shortly afterwards. Although Rivera calmly answered early questions about Samuel’s situation, that changed when the word “operation” was mentioned a few times in the middle of the press. “Don’t even bring that up,” Rivera said. “I don’t want to start rumors or nonsense… It’s not even on the table.” With Samuel sidelined, Terry McLaurin is likely to get more attention from the Chargers defense in Sunday’s Washington opener. Samuel’s backups, notably Cam Sims and Dyami Brown, will also be forced into bigger roles. The only positive thing about this dilemma is that Samuel has not really been involved in the attack from Burgundy and Gold this off-season. That’s why Sims, Brown and others have been doing plenty of rotation with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the starters. Hopefully there is a chemistry that otherwise wouldn’t have been there if Samuel had been healthy all summer. With that in mind, Rivera was confident that Samuel’s absence will not affect his team’s game plan for the Los Angeles game. “We have enough guys who can do what Curtis does and we feel good with those guys,” he said. “That’s why we don’t feel any pressure to do what we do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/washington-place-curtis-samuel-short-term-ir-surgery-not-table The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos