Anxious Indian players wanting to join the IPL bubble at the earliest | Cricket News

TOI understands that the players are already in talks with the franchises to make arrangements for their earliest UK extraction. The Indian and English players should move in a bubble after the Test on September 15. It has since become apparent that the Indian players prefer to get into a tighter bubble as soon as possible.

NEW DELHI: When the final test in Manchester was canceled due to a Covid fear, the Indian team breathed a sigh of relief. But there is still an underlying fear in the camp. The players are now eager to join their respective IPL franchises in the UAE at the earliest for the second half of the IPL which kicks off on September 19. The Indian players are being kept in isolation at the Manchester hotel. There is no housekeeping. They get food from room service. They will have to remain in isolation until departure. Technically, there had been no bubble during the series. The players must serve a six-day quarantine upon reaching the UAE. So the sooner they leave Manchester, the less time they have to spend in isolation. The franchises will take better care of the players. We are working with all stakeholders and BCCI to make the arrangements, a franchise official told TOI.

It was 48 strenuous hours for the players. TOI has been informed that the players were barely able to sleep on Thursday night and that they were awake until at least 3 a.m. awaiting what the two boards will decide. The team members covered families and small children traveling with them. No guarantee from the English administration could allay the fear. The team wouldn’t have been so reluctant to play if a member of the surgery team had tested positive. Almost all players had been in close contact with physio Yogesh Parmar. It should be remembered that four days after Shastri, Arun and Sridhar, Parmar tested positive. The players had mutually decided that it was important to break the chain of infection with the IPL and the T20 World Cup approaching. The players were concerned that if they mixed together, there was a risk that the cases would multiply every two to three days, the BCCI source said.

These players have been in the bubble for a year. No one wants days of isolation to pile up. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you can spread the infection. If the parents got infected, it would have been difficult to care for the small children. The players are grateful to BCCI for taking this position for them, the source claimed.

