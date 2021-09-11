Ducks must rely on run game vs. Ohio State





Oregon football’s ground game came in 189 yards against Fresno State, most of which came from quarterback Anthony Brown. Much of it was on a long run for a touchdown that ended up being the game winner against Fresno State. The Ducks need CJ Verdell and Travis Dye to get in and out. Not only will it help keep things fair, but it could also help pave the way for an Oregon win against a solid Ohio state defense line. Of course, Oregon’s defensive front is no slouch with Justin Flowe and Kayvon Thibodeaux wreaking havoc in two early series against Fresno State last week that went on to lead the Ducks in points. Last week, Ohio State traveled to Minnesota and won 45-31, but the team definitely looked to beat. Minnesota used their run game early on, often hitting more than 200 yards on the ground, with Mohamed Ibrahim doing most of the work alone with 163 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. Ibrahim saw his season end with a lower leg injury he sustained late in the game with the Buckeyes. The Ducks have to do what Ibrahim was capable of before his injury. Oregon football must dominate on the ground Oregon comes into play with two veteran players in Verdell and Dye. Verdell is more of an inside runner where Dye changes pace more. Both can catch the ball from the backfield and both should have chances against the Buckeyes on Saturday. A key loss to start the season is Sean Dollars, who may have made a big difference in this week’s game against Ohio State. If the run game can get some early yards, it will open the passing game for Brown as well. Of course, it also helps to have a signaller who can use his feet. Oregon and Ohio State kick off the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 9 a.m. PST on FOX.

