Quick start helps No. 2 Iowa hockey in Ohio





The Hawkeyes scored six goals in the first half for a comfortable win over the Bobcats on Friday afternoon.

Casey Stone Iowa midfielder/striker Ellie Holley runs after the ball to gain possession during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3.





No. 2 Iowa field hockey continued its winning ways Friday, beating the Ohio Bobcats, 8-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City to advance to 5-0 on the season. Iowas’ attack was relentless early in the game, scoring twice before the four-minute mark thanks to goals from senior striker Ellie Holley and senior defender Lokke Stribos. The Hawkeyes continued to put the pressure on and junior midfielder Sofie Stribos found the back of the net in the ninth minute for her first goal of the season, making it 3-0 in ten minutes of play. By taking a quick lead, Iowa was able to avoid any mistake and win the game comfortably. The key to the game was a quick start, head coach Lisa Cellucci said afterwards. We wanted to take the wind out of their sails because when they hang out in games they get stronger and stronger. In the second quarter, the Hawkeyes kept up the scoring attack. The Black and Gold scored three more in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, with Holley scoring her second goal of the game. Fifth-year forward Emily Deuell and senior striker Ciara Smith also made it onto the scoresheet in the first half. Iowa took a 6-0 lead at halftime and played comfortably for the rest of the game. Many reserves saw time on the field, with a total of 24 Hawkeyes coming into action. Sincerely, to let other people play and learn and have those memories is great, Holley said. You can still grow even without playing, so it’s trying to take every moment and ask how I can get better. BIG PHOTO With the win over the Bobcats, Iowa improved to 5-0 on the best start of the season under Cellucci. The 8-0 win is Iowas’ biggest margin of victory since beating Central Michigan, 11-0, in 2019. GALORE GOALS Iowa dominated the game from the start, scoring six goals in the first half. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bobcats 33-2 on the day and forced the Bobcats to make 16 saves on goal. Iowa also pulled eight penalty corners, only one of which was allowed. Seven Hawkeyes found the back of the net on Friday. Holley scored two goals, while Lokke Stribos, Sofie Stribos, Deuell, Smith, senior striker Lea Zellner and senior midfielder Megan Conroy contributed to the score. In total, 11 Hawkeyes have netted Iowa 23 goals in five games. Holley and Lokke Stribos lead the Hawkeyes by four goals apiece. HOLLEY KEEPS SCORING Holley scored and assisted twice for Iowa against Ohio on Friday afternoon in just 24 minutes of play, making her the team’s leading scorer with 14 points in total. Even coming in in the fourth quarter, she really ramped up the level and brought the energy, Celluci said. She is a smart player who can score goals at will, and was so happy to have her on our team. NEXT ONE Iowa returns to action at Grant Field on Sunday, taking on Saint Louis at 1 p.m.

