NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez never doubted she could beat the best in the world.

But since she had never made it past the third round of a major before coming to the 2021 US Open, everyone else had to be convinced.

By the end of her third round match against defending champion and former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, the Canadian had made believers around the world with her fearless game and never-ending attitude. She won the match in three hard-fought sets, but she was barely impressed. Moments later, she was asked on the field when she realized she could win the match.

The number 73-ranked player did not hesitate in her response.

“From the start, right before the game, I knew I could win,” Fernandez said.

On Saturday, Fernandez, 19, will play for the US Open title, and will face another surprise finalist, 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu, who is number 150 representing Great Britain. It’s the showdown no one predicted, but has already captured the attention of even the most casual tennis fans for the unwavering confidence and unwavering attitude of the sport’s two suddenly brightest rising stars.

“They both have the confidence and know they can win, and their families have always been told they can win,” said Alexandra Stevenson, who qualified for the Wimbledon semi-final in 1999 as an 18-year-old. “Nothing is impossible, and you can tell they totally believe that. Gen Z doesn’t just come, but they’ve arrived and they know they belong here.”

Fernandez has wowed fans with her mammoth skill, knocking out some of the biggest names in tennis during her run in New York. Since beating Osaka, she has faced three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She needed a deciding set in every match, but found a way to beat her veteran opponents.

For Raducanu, it’s not so much who beat her, but how she won, that’s what caught the eye. Playing in just her second main draw at a Grand Slam, she stormed through the field, including her three qualifiers, and hasn’t dropped a set yet. Shelby Rogers, who had upset Ash Barty a match earlier, won just three matches from the teenager in the fourth round. 17-seeded Maria Sakkari was nearly rendered powerless, winning one game in the opening set.

Emma Raducanu became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004. Photo by TPN/Getty Images

Despite the unexplored territory for both players in their young careers, there have been few signs of nerves or pressure. Sheriece Sadberry, a Florida-based sports psychologist who has worked with Olympic and NCAA athletes, isn’t surprised by their composure or confidence.

“At that age, and this is true for so many athletes I’ve worked with at a collegiate level, they’ve always been the best athlete among those they compete against,” Sadberry said. “They see their ability to compete at a high level and they just start to believe in it. And when they see that they are this good at a young age, they say, ‘Okay, this could be something special.’ ‘ They haven’t had those moments where they struggled or lost to someone they had to beat, and that fuels the faith even more.”

Fernandez and Raducanu aren’t the first teenagers to achieve such success on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Tennis in earlier eras was dominated by young players — Martina Hingis (1997), Monica Seles (1990), and Tracy Austin (1979) all won major titles as 16-year-olds — but with the extensive athletic careers we see in all sports today and the sheer dominance of Serena Williams for more than two decades, it was harder for the youth to break through. Williams, who herself won her first Grand Slam as a 17-year-old at the 1999 US Open, became the oldest woman to win a major title at the 2017 Australian Open at age 35.

But in recent years there have been glimpses of the future as Williams’ career draws to a close. The latest generation of tennis superstars has begun to emerge. Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek were 19 when they won the 2019 US Open and 2020 French Open respectively, and Osaka (2018 US Open) and Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open) were both 20 for their first title.

Still, those players had a lot more experience than Fernandez and Raducanu. Andreescu and Osaka had both won 1000-level events, Kenin had won three WTA titles and even Swiatek, the least talented of the group before her big win, had seven ITF singles trophies.

Fernandez is in her second year on the WTA tour and in her first full season as the pandemic disrupted much of the 2020 schedule. She won her first title in March at the 250-level Monterrey Open, and the US Open is just her seventh major main draw. And yet that is light years ahead of Raducanu, who made her WTA debut in Nottingham in June. However, she made the most of her limited time on tour, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year as a wild card.

“It’s unbelievable what these two do without the rsum underneath,” said Rennae Stubbs, four-time doubles champion and ESPN analyst. “What they’re doing is pretty impressive in the fact that they haven’t had a lot of match play, but I think they’re both very, very independent focused on every point. They embrace the crowd, they’ when they embrace the moment again, they startle.” not in return.”

Leylah Fernandez created one of the biggest moments of this year’s tournament when she upset top-seeded Naomi Osaka. Photo by Paul Zimmer/Image/Icon Sportswire

On Saturday, Fernandez and Raducanu will battle for the biggest title of their young lives and the chance to fulfill a childhood dream. Raducanu admitted she didn’t expect to be in this position after her semi-final victory over Sakkari on Thursday, but she knew she had the ability.

“I personally think I knew inside that I had a kind of level in me that was comparable to these girls, but I didn’t know if I could hold it over one set or two sets,” said Raducanu. “To be able to do it and play against the best players in the world and beat them, I really can’t believe it.”

The last time Fernandez and Raducanu played each other was the second round of the 2018 junior tournament at Wimbledon. Raducanu won the match in straight sets, but everything has changed since then, and this time each has a chance to etch her name in tennis immortality. Their opponents have spoken of the luxuries both have had as underdogs who can play freely and without expectations, but this match will no doubt be different. Neither has shown many signs of fragility thus far, but the stakes have never been higher.

Sadberry said they can’t let themselves think about that if they want to win.

“The number 1 thing I emphasize in all athletes is to never call it the biggest game of your life,” Sadberry said. “It’s just a competition. It’s a competition like any other, and you just have to rely on your muscle memory. Because when we call it the biggest competition, we add pressure to it. And once you add pressure, you go when you start to worry and you just start to lose what made you right, just focus on each point.”