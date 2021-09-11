Ravi Shastri book launch, Covid-19, cricket news 2021

In January, an unmasked Ravi Shastri defiantly marched past security to the SCG for a training session.

Every other member of the Indian tour group was wearing a mask when they got off the team bus, but the head coach had no interest in joining them.

Sydney was in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak that nearly prevented the New Year’s Test. The NSW government allowed only 10,000 spectators a day in the SCG for the third test between Australia and India, where all attendees were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

However, Shastri thought he was exempt from such restrictions.

The Sydney Morning Heralds Malcolm Conn, who worked for Cricket NSW at the time, has revealed that Shastri has been railing against health protocols every day in Sydney.

Fast forward seven months Shastri attended the launch of his own autobiography last week in a London hotel along with 150 maskless members of the public without getting permission from the ECB’s Covid compliance department.

A participant told The daily email: It was horrible. No one wore masks except the wait staff. It made me feel very uncomfortable. Everyone there went to Shastri to meet him.

A few days later, Shastri tested positive for Covid-19. Soon after, three other members of Indias support staff test positive to the deadly virus.

When assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also tested positive, India withdrew from the fifth Test against England in Manchester two hours before the game started due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases in the camp.

ESPNcricinforeports that lost revenue from the canceled match could total as much as AUD$56.4 million, while other reports suggest it could be as high as $75 million.

ECB chief Tom Harrison called it a sad day for Test cricket internationally.

According to The Telegraph, the ECB is furious with Shastri for his book launch. The report claims that English sources have named 59-year-old patient X.

Importantly, Shastri did not strictly violate the Covid-19 protocols established by the ECB because the Indian camp was not placed in a biosecurity bubble.

But according to The Times of IndiaBefore the series, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had advised every team member to follow general social distancing standards and not attend crowded events.

A BCCI official later confirmed that Shastri had not sought permission from the board before attending the book release.

This was not an official event organized by any of the boards, a BCCI official said The Times of India.

The team’s action was not well received by the (BCCI) Board.

This incident has embarrassed the Council.

An isolated incident is forgivable, but Shastri has shown a blatant disregard for security since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given his influence, Shastri should set a better example for his players and the wider Indian population.

But the saddest detail in this farce was reports that older Indian players feared that further spread of Covid-19 in the team camp would prevent them from playing in the Indian Premier League.

Let’s face it, this is all about money and the IPL, former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

The test has been canceled because players were terrified of catching Covid and missing the IPL.

In a week or so we will be watching the IPL and the players will be running around smiling and happy. But they should have trusted the PCR tests. We now know a lot about this virus. We know how to manage and handle it better. Players are double vaccinated and biosecurity can be increased very quickly.