Wyoming embraces sports betting

Wyoming has entered the world of sports betting. Earlier this month, the Wyoming Gaming Commission kicked off online gambling in the state, while the Wind River Casino in Riverton became the state’s only facility where people can bet in person because of its tribal affiliation.

To be clear, many in the state have been betting illegally on sporting events forever. Perhaps you had a friend who suddenly turned extremely pale when the Wyoming Cowboys passed a late field goal or seemed particularly interested in how many points the Broncos scored in a blowout. They were probably gamblers. Casper State Rep. Tom Walters said he realized one day that an unregulated sports gaming industry was not a good idea.

“The activity was quite common in the state and the people who participated in it mostly used illegal offshore markets to place their bets. And if they won a lot, there was no guarantee they would get their payout,” said Walters.

In 2018, the federal government said states could allow legalized local sports betting, and Walters was interested. He saw that regulated sports betting can be a source of revenue for the state, while also providing some consumer protection.

Earlier this year, the legislature passed a law allowing sports betting under state supervision.

In the past, it took Wyoming a while to fully embrace gambling revenues. For example, the state passed years before it finally approved a lottery, and in the 1990s fought a losing battle with Wind River Tribes wanting to open casinos. But times change. Jill Dorson covers sports betting for Sports handle.

“And I think it’s been made clear through multiple studies that people do sports betting, so why shouldn’t the state be part of that?”

Dorson said Wyoming has modeled its legislation after laws in Colorado and Tennessee and will provide an open and competitive market for those wishing to bet on sports.

Wyoming requires a minimum of five available mobile platforms. In other words, you want to download the sportsbook apps. Currently, BETMGMand DraftKings Sportsbookare on track and four more are expected to be added soon. Dorson noted that there is no limit to the number of operators that can offer online sports betting in the state.

“But even with five, you’d have tons of different operators offering different types of bets and they’d all specialize in something different,” Dorson said.

Johnny Avello oversees the sportsbook for DraftKings. He said they offer a wide variety of betting options.

“For any NFL game, we probably have 200 or 300 options that you could wager. Everything from alternate point spreads or different proposition bets involving the teams or the players,” Avello said.

For example, he said some people might want to bet on how former Wyoming star Josh Allen will play for Buffalo this weekend.

Of course you can also bet on a large number of other sports. David Carpenter oversees sports betting for the Wyoming Gaming Commission and he said you can bet on about 60 different sports.

“That includes Australian rules football, American football, soccer, cricket, rugby, table tennis, regular tennis, diving, swimming, the whole nine meters,” said Carpenter. “There is not a stone or stone that I have left untouched, I think.”

Carpenter added that Wyoming may be the only state where you can bet on professional rodeo. He said Wyoming’s small population will limit the amount of money deployed, but he predicts the state will bring in $3 to $5 million in tax revenue each year.

Some may want to play, but find this all overwhelming. Johnny Avello of DraftKings suggests sticking to the basics before branching out.

“The point spread across a game is the difference that makes the teams equal, the total number of points scored in a game. You can bet it will go over that amount or under that amount,” Avello said. “Or a money line, that’s not points, just pick the team you think will win the game,” he added.

Both DraftKings and BetMGM also offer some free options to get your feet wet.

One concern of lawmakers has been that people could become addicted and that’s an issue that many other states have addressed by shifting some of the profits toward mental health and addiction prevention programs. Wyoming’s law shifts the first $300,000 it earns to the Department of Health to be distributed to local mental health facilities to address gambling addictions.