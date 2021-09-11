Eduardo Escobar, Lorenzo Cain Homer





CLEVELAND Refreshed by their first day off in over two weeks, the Milwaukee Brewers came out brandishing the wood. The Brewers knocked out four balls from Progressive Field, including one from each side of the plate by Eduardo Escobar and a towering grand slam by Lorenzo Cain, hitting the number 9 spot, and the Brewers knocked Cleveland into submission by a 10-3 score Friday night. . Taking the interleague series opener, the Brewers continued to climb to new heights. For the first time in franchise history, they will wake up Saturday morning to a record 32 games over .500 (87-55). With Cincinnati to win , 4-2, in St. Louis, Brewers’ first-place lead in the NL Central remained 12 games ahead of the Reds, dropping their magic number before clinching to nine. BOX SCORE: Brewers 10, Cleveland 3 More:Josh Hader’s astonishing consistency as Brewers’ closer allows them to avoid late implosions that plague other clubs More:Haudricourt: In an otherwise uplifting season for Brewers, Keston Hiura’s ongoing offensive collapse is a major concern It was the Brewers’ 47th road win of the season, tying the franchise record for most in a single season set by the 1982 American League champions (47-33). The difference is that this Milwaukee team has 10 more road races to obliterate that goal. The beneficiary of the robust offense was righthander Adrian Houser, who left the teams behind the first nine-inning shutout in seven years. Rebounding from a grueling first inning that wasn’t his own, Houser gave up only one basehit in six innings, with two unearned runs left with five walks and five strikeouts. Houser improved his record to 9-6 with a solid 3.25 earned run average. More importantly for the team, the Brewers are 16-7 in his starts. The first inning was marred by defensive abuses on both sides. Brewers leadoff hitter Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch from righthander Eli Morgan, moved to second base on a deep swipe to the right by Escobar and to third base on Christian Yelich’s grounder to first. While Avalis Garca was batting, catcher Ryan Lavarnway blocked a pitch in the sand and, without thinking, bragged with his mask, a no-no rule. With a statement from catcher’s interference, which counts as an error, Wong was allowed to score from third base for an 1-0 lead. An error prone first inning by shortstop Luis Uras, still playing for the injured Willy Adames, led to a 32-pitch mess for Houser. Uras threw wildly to first on Myles Straw’s leadoff grounder, and Straw promptly swiped second. After Amed Rosario grounded out short, Jos Ramirez Houser walked and combined with Straw on a double steal. Houser knocked out Franmil Reyes with a 3-2 curveball in the sand for what should have been the third out, but Bobby Bradley, a .217 batter, tore a first pitch sinker to the middle for a two-run single. Uras then allowed a high limit from Yu Chang for a two base error. Houser walked Bradley Zimmer to load the bases before finally escaping when Lavarnway grounded into a force at second base. The two errors increased Uras’ total to 23 for the season, with five games including at least two. The Brewers even let a good chance of a tie slip away in the second inning. Daniel Vogelbach, serving as the DH, led off with a walk, but was only able to move to third on Rowdy Tellez’s one-out double high off the raised wall at center left, holding out to see if he could be caught. With runners on second and third base and one behind, the Brewers had a chance to take advantage of the pitcher’s absence in the lineup. But number 9 batter Lorenzo Cain took a called third in that situation a no-no and Wong swung a soft liner into third to strand the runners. But the Brewers didn’t let go of Morgan. Omar Narvez led off the fourth with a double into the right corner of the field and Uras reconciled his defensive hiccup with a towering two-run home run to the left that put his club on top, 3-2. More:At the top of the Brewers’ wish list after the season: Seeing Shortstop Willy Adames healthy again With that homer, 24-year-old Uras became the seventh player in franchise history to produce at least 20 in a season before turning 25. Prince Fielder did it three times, Ryan Braun twice and Sixto Lezcano, Robin Yount, Dale Sveum and JJ Hardy each once. The bombardment continued when Escobar shot Morgan’s first delivery of the fifth to the right for his 26th homer of the season. The biggest homer was yet to come, but only when a second run-scoring interfered with catchers at Lavarnway, who later in the inning tipped Uras-bat with the bases loaded. That would be all for Morgan, who succumbed to left-handed Sam Hentges. He popped up Tellez, but Cain delivered a grand slam 423 feet deep into the stands on the left this time to crack open the game and give the Brewers a 9-2 lead. The homerun derby continued for the Brewers in the sixth when Escobar led off the second consecutive inning with a first-pitch homer. This time, he did it as a righthanded batter and became the first Milwaukee batter to do that feat since Jonathan Villar in 2016. FILE General: 87-55 House: 40-31 Away: 47-24 SOON Saturday: Brewers in Cleveland, 5:10 PM Milwaukee RHP Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.38) vs. Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (10-4, 4.53). TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620.

