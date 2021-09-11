Cricket-Yorkshire says ex-player Rafiq was victim of harassment, bullying | Y100 WNCY | Your home for country and pleasure

Sports
(Reuters) -Yorkshire has apologized to former player Azeem Rafiq and has accepted that he was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his first stint with the county, the club said Friday.
Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent and former captain of the England Under-19s, said last year that he felt like an outsider in Yorkshire and was considering committing suicide.
Yorkshire launched an investigation in September with an independent panel to investigate the allegations, and a summary of the findings and recommendations was published on Friday.
There is no doubt that Azeem Rafiq, during his first stint as a player with YCCC (Yorkshire County Cricket Club), was the victim of racial harassment. He was subsequently also a victim of bullying, chairman Roger Hutton said in a statement https://yorkshireccc.com/news/view/9525/statement-from-chair-summary-of-panel-s-report-recommendations.
On behalf of everyone at YCCC, I would like to offer my sincere, deep and unreserved apologies to Azeem and his family.
However, the report found that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the club was institutionally racist.
Rafiq played for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2014 before returning in 2016 for a two-year term.
The 30-year-old denounced the appalling way the trial was handled, as he did not receive a copy of the club’s conclusions report and only saw the statement minutes before it was released to the media.
We note that the Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that Azeem was a victim of racism and bullying during his two spells at Headingley, a Rafiqs spokesperson said in a statement https://twitter.com/AzeemRafiq30/status/1436277273766862848.
Azeem and his team are not in a position to properly understand the clubs’ conclusions and how they reached them. This is clearly unacceptable and abuse of process.
What is clear is that the Yorkshire CCC admits that racism and bullying has occurred on many occasions, but will not accept that this is an institutional problem.
SEVEN MOVEMENTS PROVEN
Yorkshire said seven of Rafiq’s more than 40 allegations were confirmed, including not being fed halal food at matches, which has now been rectified.
There were three instances of racist language before 2012, the report found, and a former coach regularly used racist language in 2012.
During Rafiqs’ second period, jokes were made about religion and references were made to the weight and fitness of the players, the report said.
The club said it should have done more to make Muslims feel more welcome and better deal with complaints of racist or antisocial behaviour.
But the report added that decisions about Rafiqs’ selection and eventual release from Yorkshire were based entirely on cricket grounds.
It is a matter of genuine regret that the good work of so many people at the club, both with Azeem and in our efforts to build an inclusive and welcoming cricket club that represents the best of all of Yorkshire, is at risk of being overshadowed by the behavior and comments of a few people, Hutton said.
(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jon Boyle and Ken Ferris)
