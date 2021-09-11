No. 8 Rutgers Field Hockey Beats No. 16 Syracuse 3-2 in Double OT





Field Hockey No. 8 Rutgers won its second consecutive double overtime game against a ranked opponent on Friday when they defeated No. 16 Syracuse 3-2. It comes a week after they then beat No. 6 UConn by the same score. On this day, freshman Lucy Bannatyne scored the match winner in the 73rd minute to secure victory behind her team leading the third goal of the season. The Scarlet Knights rose to 4-0 this fall, including three wins against ranked foes. The Orange squad dropped to 2-2 this season. Senior Gianna Mancini got things going when she scored the eighth goal of her career on a rebound from a corner, giving RU a 1-0 lead in just nine minutes. The score remained tied until Milena Redlingshoefer found Carly Snarski in position to finish and score, giving Rutgers a 2-0 lead in the third quarter. Syracuse didn’t give up, though, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Laura Graziosi scored the first goal and assisted Quirine Comans to equalize. After no score in the first overtime, the second extra session saw Bannatyne re-enter the game and promptly steal the ball. She ran the length of the field on the left and ended the game with a rocket shot that hit the back of the net. Incredible play by freshman Lucy Bannatyne to score the game winner in double OT! She takes the ball from coast to coast and scores to give #RUFH the 3-2 victory over Syracuse pic.twitter.com/ylXBjuTP2Y Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) September 10, 2021 In this game, RU had an 18-9 lead over Syracuse 18-9 and a 7-5 lead on penalty corners. All-American goalkeeper Gianna Glatz made three saves for her second win of the season after missing the first two games when she netted for Team USA at the Junior Pan Am Games. This was only Rutgers’ seventh all-time win in 28 encounters against Syracuse and its first since 2003. The Scarlet Knights hit the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to take on No. 17 St. Josephs. The Hawks are only 3-2, but after losing to ranked Big Ten teams Maryland and Penn State, they broke through at home on Friday with a 3-2 win over No. 4 North Carolina. Rutgers head coach Meredith Civico said before the season regarding scheduling that we need to plan by preparing for Big Ten play, but also by putting ourselves in a position to, if possible, with a large berth. to get into the NCAA tournament. We play against the best teams in the region. So far, the non-conference slate has been kept and the Scarlet Knights have risen to the challenge. They will look to continue a strong start to the season this Sunday in Philadelphia.

