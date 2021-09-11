SIOBHAN BAILLIE: Can’t give public services an open check without reform





There will be an announcement this week about how we will fund social care in the future.

There has been quite a bit of speculation about a proposed increase in national insurance premiums to help pay for this. I write before every announcement so I can’t go into details. I think everyone agrees that reform is a must. Tony Blair committed to tackling social care a few decades ago and his, plus successive governments since then, have failed to bring about the necessary change. We urgently need to get it right, as the population is getting older. The reforms also need to be as fair as possible to anyone with an effective long-term financing arrangement. I certainly commend the Prime Minister for making this a priority. For too long the social shelter has been overhauled because it is so difficult to deal with. Yet the financing of social care is only one of the many pressures on the state treasury at the moment. The NHS has asked for billions to get rid of waiting lists. Afghanistan affirms that we live in an uncertain world where we must help others in addition to prioritizing the security of the UK. Our school children need extra lessons to catch up with the lockdown. People are asking for temporary Covid measures in welfare and at municipalities that cost billions. The desperate need to focus on Net Zero changes is another key feature of spending commitments that can seem endless in my inbox alone. These are unprecedented times and the world has changed a lot since the 2019 general election. The government is juggling some huge challenges, not to mention the ongoing Covid vaccination program or testing. That we need to help the most vulnerable and fund health and social care is quite right, but how are we going to pay for that if costs continue to rise is also an important consideration. Higher taxes are one of the options and I’m not really enjoying them, as challenging as the past 18 months have been. But one thing is certain: it is untenable to keep giving our public services an open check without reform. There are difficult choices for the government and the country. As so many locals have pointed out in their correspondence with me, we continue to spend money we don’t have, no matter how low interest rates are right now. As we get back to normal, this growth will be key to helping the bills. Until then, I think we need to look closely at all our public services, how we fund them, how we make them better, and how we pay for them in the coming years. And finally, a quick congratulations to Paralympic Champion Billy Shilton of Stonehouse and all Paralympians. Billy won a medal with his table tennis team. I have enjoyed following the work of the GB team.

