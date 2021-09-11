Ole Miss racks up two wins, first top-15 win since 2010.

Next game: vs. Samford 9/11/2021 | 11 hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. On the first day of the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational hosted by Western Kentucky, Ole Miss took two wins and the first win over a top-15 team since 2010 with a 3-1 win over UT Martin and a 3-1 victory over No. 15 Western Kentucky from EA Diddle Arena on Friday. The Rebels continued their winning streak and opened the 2021 season unscathed 7-0.

MATCH ONE | OLE MISS 3, UT MARTIN 1

The streaks continued for a few rebels in the first game of the day, if Anna Bai recorded her fourth straight match with over 10 kills for a total of 18, while Kylee McLaughlin good for 30-plus assists for the fifth straight game as she finished with 38. Lauren Thompson had a career game defensively, totaling a career-high five blocks.

The Rebels came out of the gate slowly to start the game, giving up an early 5-0 run from a 5-1 deficit. It took the rebels a run of their own to get back into the set, with a Payton Brgocho kill it by tying it up at six o’clock. However, UT Martin went on the run again to create another lead at 11-7. With a short run and back-to-back Rebel kills, Ole Miss rebalanced the match at 13-all. The set continued to play back and forth with a total of 6 draws, before a 5-0 Skyhawk run gave them the first set at 25-20.

Ole Miss came out with more fire to start the second set with a 4-0 run to get up 5-2. Thompson continued her strongest game this season with her fourth kill to put Ole Miss eight at 13-5. UT Martin tried his best to come back, but the Rebels struggled to keep full control of the set and handily win set two, 25-12.

Bair continued her strong outplay in set three, hitting double digit kills for Ole Miss to secure the set at 3-all. Both teams played tight, drawing 11 per set until Ole Miss broke it open with a 5-0 run, culminating in two Bailee Middleton aces to lead 19-12. The Rebels were able to end the set with a 6-0 run behind the line through Thompson to win set 3, 25-14.

Ole Miss carried the momentum from set three to set four and took a 10-4 lead on an early 7-0 run. They were all rebels throughout the set, with a powerful .588 clip. Ole Miss dominated the rest of the set 15-5, taking a 25-9 set win and finishing the game 3-1.

MATCH TWO | OLE MISS 3, NO. 15 WESTERN KENTUCKY 1

Ole Miss closed the day in a pure battle, going back and forth with No. 15 Western Kentucky. It was a show for the middle blockers as sophomore Brgoch and Sasha Ratliff worked together to combine for 15 blocks and 31 kills. On the outside, GG Carvacho added 12 kills with McLaughlin setting up her hitters with 48 assists. Defensively, Burgio booked her third game this season with double-digit digs, finishing with a total of 17.

The 3-1 win marked Ole Miss’s first win over an AVCA Top-15 opponent since 2010, when Ole Miss defeated No. 12 LSU 3-0 in Oxford. The win also made program history, with the Rebels beating a top-15 opponent on the road for the first time. The win broke WKU’s 53-game regular season win streak, dating back to September 2019.

After trailing early in the first set, the Rebels quickly got into a groove with a 5-0 run to lead 6-5. It was an aggressive battle with the two teams battling back and forth in the first set before Western Kentucky took the biggest lead of the set 19-16. A 3-0 Rebel run allowed them to put everything on 19-everything before a Ratliff kill followed by a block from Bair gave Ole Miss a 21-20 lead. A WKU service foul followed by Carvacho’s fifth kill of the set brought Ole Miss to set point at 24-22. After an Ole Miss foul, McLaughlin sealed the set for the Rebels with a kill through the middle to win set one 25-23.

Both teams did not give up, as the match continued in the second set before Ole Miss started to warm up. Back-to-back Rebel kills by Ratliff and Bair gave the squad an 8-5 lead. WKU fought back to re-capture the set at 11-all, before the Rebel defenses showed their strength with Brgoch and Carvacho teaming up for the team’s fifth block of the night to lead 14-12. Ole Miss built on with a 3-0 run to lead 18-14, while Ratliff dominated the set with five kills. The Rebel’s third ace, this time with one of Riley Fischer gave the Rebs a five-point lead at 22-17 as the set point loomed. Despite a challenge from the Hilltoppers, Ole Miss rattled a kill from Carvacho, followed by an ace from McLaughlin as she finished the set again, making it 25-20.

The back row of the Rebels continued the attack strongly in the third set, as Ole Miss built an early lead 8-6. WKU fought back, but it was Brgoch who continued to anchor the Rebel middles to move up 11-10 with her fifth block of the game. It wasn’t long before the two teams were level again, this time at 19-all. Carvacho fired her 10 . offekill to take a one-point lead at 20-19, before WKU crossed over on two straights. A 4-2 run by the Hilltoppers allowed them to take their first set of the evening, 25-22.

Out of the gate in the fourth set, it was the Rebel defense that set the tone. Consecutive blocks from McLaughlin and Ratliff put Ole Miss at 4-1. A 3-0 WKU stiffened the game to narrow the Rebels’ lead by one as they led 6-5. Ole Miss was able to extend the lead to 10-6, before a 6-2 Hilltopper run tied the game again with 12 apiece. A 4-0 Rebel run broke things up and went up 17-13 with two Ratliff blocks. Ole Miss never let go for the rest of the game as the Rebel attack continued to fire missiles and made a 5-0 run with five consecutive kills to take a 23-16 lead. The Rebels conceded one final kill to WKU, before back-to-back Brgoch kills gave Ole Miss the set 25-17 and the win 3-1.

Ole Miss will wrap up his time at Bowling Green in his final game from the Holiday Inn-University Plaza against Samford tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT. The match will not be streamed, but links to live stats can be found at OleMissSports.com

