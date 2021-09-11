India vs England: fifth test first forfeited, then finally canceled | Cricket News







Senior

The BCCI decided to assist its players and passed this on to the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). For example, the world’s most powerful cricket board flexed its muscles to solve the problem for the time being. An intense 24-hour drama that began on Thursday with a support staff member of the Indian team testing positive in Manchester ended Friday morning with the final test of the five-game series between India and England being called off.Senior Team India members, who canceled their pre-match training on Thursday after assistant physical therapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive, went into a self-imposed quarantine, were repeated RT-PCR took tests and refused to take the field the next day as they said it was too much of a concern to focus on the cricket.The BCCI decided to assist its players and passed this on to the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). For example, the world’s most powerful cricket board flexed its muscles to solve the problem for the time being. ECB first released a statement saying that India had forfeited the match, then suddenly changed the status of the match to cancelled.

A forfeiture would mean the series ended in a 2-2 draw. The series now remains 2-1 in Indias favour, with the option to play a rescheduled Test when the opportunity arises.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stayed in touch with the players throughout Thursday and Friday mornings, asking them if they wanted to play the Test. The players, many of whom travel with their respective families, said the fear of Covid and the thought of how the virus might react during the gestation period was too much of a concern for them. It was not an outbreak of Covid, it was a perception of what could happen after the physio positive test. During the day, we tried to provide as many different guarantees as possible to comfort the players,” said ECB CEO Tom Harrison after the test was finally cancelled.

The ECB, which had also tried to allay fears for the Indian team, and BCCI released both statements following the cancellation of the test match.

The BCCI and the ECB have jointly decided to cancel the test. Several rounds of talks were held to find a way to play the Test Match. However, the outbreak of Covid in the Indian team contingent forced the cancellation of the test. In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered the ECB a rescheduling of the canceled test match. Both Plates will work to find a window to reschedule this test match,” the Indian cricket board said. The BCCI has offered the ECB the opportunity to host this test match next year when India tours England for the white-ball series. In addition, the BCCI ECB has also offered an additional T20 international.

Given the ECB’s commercial arrangements, they will end up losing nearly $15 million from the canceled test and another $3 million in sponsorship and gate revenue losses.

However, as the test match will be held next year, with the addition of an additional T20, the ECB will earn nearly double this year’s perceived loss. “Keep in mind also that two days of this test match might have been lost to rain. That would have effectively resulted in a loss for the ECB,” those tracking developments said. Harrison, meanwhile, has reportedly said that this Old Trafford test would be held next English summer, but as a “stand alone” test.

Exchanges between the BCCI and the ECB were not always friendly, even though the two boards reached a mutual agreement towards the end. The ECB largely refused to budge, expecting the Indian team to take the field. If not, the ECB expected India to forfeit the match and expected the series that was 2-1 in India’s favor to be drawn 2-2. The Indian team declined the offer and informed all stakeholders involved that the series would not be forfeited, nor would they take the field on Friday. The cricket boards, they claimed, should find a third way forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/india-in-england/india-vs-england-fifth-test-first-forfeited-then-finally-cancelled/articleshow/86102355.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos