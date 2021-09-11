College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in week 2

The opening week of the 2021 college football season was eventful… to say the least. Week 2 sets the tone for the rest of the season, especially for the Pac-12, which sees all of its ranked teams compete in major competitions across the country.

No. 12 Oregon kicks off the headline game of the day festivities when it kicks off at noon ET in No. 3 Ohio State. No. 21 Utah will relive the Holy War at BYU in the evening with No. 14 USC hosting Stanford in the nightcap. In between, No. 5 Colorado welcomes Texas A&M, while No. 9 Iowa State welcomes No. 10 Iowa for the latest edition of the Cy-Hawk game. No. 15 Texas will also renew its rivalry in the Southwest Conference when it visits Arkansas.

While winning is all that matters for the standings, we think it’s important that these teams cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for college football coverage from Saturday’s opening kick-off to the final whistle. Let’s take a look at our roster of experts for the second full Saturday of the season.

Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

Last Chances: Ohio State Buckeyes -14.5

Afternoon | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) — The hook is scary, but I expect a big performance from the Buckeyes. Last week they struggled for a while, but it was the first game of the season and it was on the way. If they return home with a game in their pocket, the attack won’t take that long to find a groove. And Oregon just isn’t explosive enough offensively to last the whole 60 minutes.Forecast: Ohio State (-14.5) – Tom Fornell

No. 5 Texas A&M in Colorado

Last Chances: Texas A&M Aggies -17

3.30 pm | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) — Oddsmakers give Texas A&M too much credit here. While I think the Aggies will win, it won’t be a high-scoring affair. I’m confident enough in the Colorado defense to at least keep it close to the fourth quarter. At that point, expect Texas A&M to play ground-and-pound football to get out of there. The odds of TAMU coach Jimbo Fisher opening things up down the road with a quarterback making his second start are equal to the odds of Bishop Sycamore winning a state high school football championship.Forecast: Colorado (+16) –Barrett Sallee

no. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State

Last Chances: Iowa State Cyclones -4.5

4.30 pm | ABC, fuboTV (Try for free) — Iowa State has struggled in every Cy-Hawk game since Matt Campbell arrived in Ames, Iowa … but the results were close. The last two match-ups in Ames have been decided by three points or less, including the one-point heartthrob in 2019 caused by a muted punt. Ultimately, the series has to end – and I believe it will this year. However, Iowa State’s last three wins over Iowa have all been by three points. If Las Vegas wants to give us a few extra kisses, I’ll gladly accept it.Forecast: Iowa (+4.5) – Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 15 Texas in Arkansas

Last Chances: Texas Longhorns -7

7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) — Arkansas would love nothing more than to take a win against a ranked opponent who also happens to be a historic rival. With both teams returning a combined nine starters on the offensive line, this game will be decided on the outside of the fences. I saw enough of Bijan Robinson to know that Texas will make explosive plays even against a solid backend in Arkansas. Can KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas passing game counter with explosive actions? I am skeptical.Prediction: Texas (-6.5) – Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 21 Utah at BYU

Last Chances: Utah Utes -7

22:15 | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) — I’m not in love with the pick, but it’s hard to argue against the Utes, given how dominant they’ve been on the series lately. Plus, this isn’t the same Cougars team that went 11-1 last season. Some of those results have been blown up thanks to a more manageable schedule than BYU usually plays (forced by the pandemic), and some of it is due to everything BYU has lost. Right now I’m more confident in the Utes, so I’d put my money on that.Prediction: Utah (-7.5) – Tom Fornell

Stanford at No. 14 USC

Last Chances: USC Trojans -17

10.30 pm | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) — USC capped a 14.5-point spread against a solid San Jose State team last week without looking elite. The Trojans used a stifling run defense and a large fourth quarter to create separation. With Stanford allowing just 344 total yards in the loss to Kansas State, expect this to be a lower scoring game. While USC should win, the Cardinal is a well-coached team and appears to have a competent defense. That should be enough to keep USC from backing out.Prediction: Stanford (+17.5) — David Cobb