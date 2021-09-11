Field hockey: summaries of September 10





Friday’s matches Hastings 1, Rye Neck 0 In the Co-game of the day, Klara Finkenberg was almost perfect for Rye Neck, stopping 15 shots. But she couldn’t stop Sarah Weinstein’s winning goal, which came from an assist from Celia Silverstein. Hastings’ netminder Vivian Smith earned the shutout with four saves. Horace Greeley 2, Mahopac 1 In the other game of the day, Fiona Hayes made 16 saves and Cat Salamida had two goals as the two shardsPlayer of the Day honour. Mia Brown and Nina Byrne assisted in Hayes’ scoring. Ava Jennings scored for Mahopac. Mahopac’s Madison Orsini had five saves. Rye 5, Suffer 0 Ellie Hedges and Lilly Whaling both scored twice when the Garnets won their season opener. Ava Chiaravalle scored the other Rye goal. Morgan Puzzuoli, Scarlette Karmilowicz, Caroline Doyle and Hedges each had an assist. Suffern netminder Cora Breauninger had six saves. Rye’s Catia Lai shutout with two saves. White Plains 5, Clarkstown North 0 The Tigers spread the wealth when five different players scored. Alivia Alexander, Tamar Brumberg, Sophia Emmert, Brianna Hanratty and Joely O’Rourke each had a goal and Emily Garceau, Stella Gould and Emmert each had one assist. Olivia Leahy stopped 14 shots for Clarkstown North. Tiger keeper Saumya Sawant stopped the only shot she got in front of her to score the shutout. Pawling 1, Carmel 0 Lexi Knowles knocked out the Rams and stopped all seven of their shots at the net, and Kendall Arnold scored the winning goal unassisted. Ramkeeper Mackenzie Hayes had six saves. Pearl River 2, Nanuet 1 Sophia Brown scored twice and Kate Beckerle hit 11 shots to the side. Abby Healy and Lila Anselmi both had an assist. Caroline Brennan scored for Nanuet on an assist from Kate McEvoy. Megan Meehan had six saves for Nanuet. Saturday’s matches Albertus Magnus at Edgemont, 11am (Blanford Field) Arlington at John Jay-East Fishkill, 11 a.m. Mamaroneck in Greenwich (Ct.), 11 a.m. Rye in Somers, 1 p.m Harrison on White Plains, 3 p.m. (Highland Middle School) Hen Hud in Yorktown, 3 p.m. Panas in Pleasantville, 3 p.m. (Pleasantville Autism Awareness Tournament Comfort Game) Clarkstown South vs. North Salem at Pleasantville, 5pm (Championship of Pleasantville Autism Awareness Tournament) Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

