No worries, masks as fans return to hear live music Press Telegram

I wasn’t worried that Marcella Gutierrez had to travel from her home in Licida to Redondo Beach on Thursday and show her COVID-19 vaccination card. And when Gutierrez returned to the Seaside Lagoon on Friday, he didn’t mind parking a mile from the residential area and risking the ticket.
After more than a year without attending a concert, a 24-year-old child Beach life festivalYou could even go to the front row to see Jane’s Addiction (her favorite band) on Friday nights.
‘I’m almost choking. It’s finally real. Not everything is normal, but I think today will be a great day to forget everything else,” she enters the festival. I said just before.
rear end cancel in 2020 Corona pandemic, BeachLife returned to the Seaside Lagoon on September 10 to begin three days of music and sun fun. The lineup on day one included more than 12 acts on four stages, including new releases such as Jane’s Addiction, Silversun Pickups, Save Ferris and Tomorrow’s Bad Seed. Speak easily stage Acoustic performance by punk musicians, surfers and skaters.
The festival continues on Saturday, with Counting Crows topping the bill and closing on Sunday, with Jiggy and Stephen Marley playing a series of songs by his late father Bob Marley.
“Today is exactly what we thought, and in the end people are having fun. We’re off for a while. That’s what we wanted to do.” BeachLife co-founder Allen Sanford is an artificial turf near the main stage on the first day of the three-day festival.
Gutierrez parked a short distance away and took a short walk to get to the festival, but when he arrived at about 2pm, about an hour after the gates opened, there was virtually no line to get in.
“We’re cruising right away,” she said before entering through the main entrance.
The 18,000-capacity festival venue, similar to BeachLife’s first run in 2019, will be given a Los Angeles County mask mandate, the threshold applied to the August “mega event,” Sun. It included a crowd that was well under 10,000, according to Ford. He would not say how many tickets were sold.
Audiences easily grew to thousands on Friday afternoon, but significantly less than the festival’s debut of 2019, which had a capacity of 12,000.
While waiting for the festival, Gutierrez said she was considering wearing a mask anyway to make sure she was safe.
Outside of the small crowd, there wasn’t much visual cues that BeachLife was happening during the pandemic. Almost everyone who participates in outdoor events I walked around without a mask, Fans, some food vendors, bartenders, police officers included.
The crowd mingled as usual in various bar spaces, bobbing head-to-head for various stages, as we did at the first festival of 2019.
But BeachLife does Require participants to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test Join the festival.A festival also offered Paid rapid on-site coronavirus testing..
Costa Mesa’s Peter Collins, 52, said: “I’m feeling good this weekend, just people, worries and music,” as he walked on the sand at the low-water stage at Save Ferris early afternoon. told.
And since the festival is all about celebrating the chilly beach vibe, there were some areas with games and some areas with some hammocks for those who needed a power nap before the next set.
Several families attended Friday, including 48-year-old Bill Kilby of San Diego and his 14-year-old son Devin Kilby who played table tennis near the Rotoid Stage.
“My son and I go to concerts at least once a year every summer so after COVID we wanted to come back so we were excited,” he said.
Both were vaccinated before coming to the show and felt safe with the festival’s safety protocol.
“I don’t mind the wind. There is a balance between ensuring security and not having too many blockages,” he said. “It’s definitely a nice atmosphere. The great weather, the music and whatever the waterfront is, it seems to be the best in the world,” he said.
