Winning streak of Blue Jays stopped in Chirpy Game vs. Orioles





Bat with ball and Julian Merryweather knew it was gone. The Blue Jays reliever already gave up a few baserunners in his first outing since April 13, and with one mighty cut, Orioles’ rightfielder Anthony Santander ruined his homecoming. Santander’s deep punch to right midfield gave Baltimore a three-point lead in the seventh and Toronto was unable to recover. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak, but the Blue Jays were left just half a game for second on a wildcard after the Yankees lost to the Mets. Unsurprisingly, the Blue Jays eventually faltered—no win streak lasts forever—but the way they did that made Friday’s 6-3 loss rather puzzling. With Cy Young contender Robbie Ray on the mound, a revolving door of some less-than-spectacular Orioles hitters coming to the plate, and a four-game sweep of the Yankees fresh in the rearview mirror, you’d think Toronto was poised for the win. . Still, Baltimore came out hacking. Cedric Mullins shot a leadoff homer, then Austin Hayes tripled and Ryan McKenna hit the second homerun of the inning to chase the Blue Jays. Toronto trailed after the first three runs and a spontaneous kerfuffle ensued halfway through the second. Opposing manager Brandon Hyde objected to something Ray said:—neither side said what that was—and made some hard, expletive-laden suggestions to the Blue Jays pitcher. Ray promptly knocked Richie Martin out, escaped the traffic jam and finally shot a deadly glance at the Orioles’ bank as he walked down the hill. It was strange to see a manager directly involved—and profane—with an opponent, but Ray declined to comment on the rationale for the exchange. “I’m not going to waste my time with anyone who doesn’t get in that box,” Ray said. “I don’t have time of the day. “I think I did a pretty good job of collecting my emotions, coming back to it and then getting the strikeout there.” The lefthander finished after only 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight basehits, while walking two and striking out eight. Ray’s two shortest outings of the season were against the Orioles—he threw only 4 1/3 innings on June 18 at Camden Yards—and he said the O’s put down his slider really well, making it difficult for a pitcher with two pitches. “They rarely swing at my drawer,” Ray said. “Which is quite curious. “I felt like I had to move the fastball a lot more tonight because, again, they weren’t swinging the slider, and mixed up a few substitutions, a few curveballs and just trying to mix up the game plan once . bit ahead.” After Ray’s struggle, the Blue Jays fought back to get things right, but not without avoiding another odd moment in the sixth. When Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tried to score on a throwing error, reliever Fernando Abad collided with him halfway the line as he chased the throwing error. The loss to Baltimore was a sobering moment, but Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said it will not affect how his club approaches the next game. “[We’ll prepare] as we always do, as we have done all year,” he said. “This game is over, [we’re] ready for the doubleheader tomorrow.”

