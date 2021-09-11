Cricket Australia confirms match officials for multi-format series against India Women





Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the official match nominations on Saturday for the upcoming women’s international multi-format series between Australia and India. Eloise Sheridan, who has previously appeared in seven women’s T20Is and has been elevated to the Cricket Australia Supplementary Umpire Panel (SUP) this summer, is slated to face her first Women’s One-Day International (WODI) match in the second of three games to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. Sheridan’s fellow umpires Phil Gillespie and Claire Polosak and match referee Bob Stratford are ready to play their first women’s test match. Gillespie sits on the Cricket Australia National Umpire Panel (NUP) while Polosak, who became the first woman to stand in a men’s ODI in April 2019 when she led the Namibia – Oman match in the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 in Windhoek and was the fourth referee in last summer’s Australia – India men’s test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is on the SUP. Stratford, a member of CA’s Match Referees Panel, has previously overseen 14 WODIs and 10 WT20Is. In addition, Bruce Oxenford, who rejoined the NUP this summer after nearly a decade with the International Cricket Council’s panel of umpires, will be in two of the three WODIs and two of the three WT20Is and be the third umpire. for the Test Match. The series, which will feature three Women’s ODIs, a day-night test match and three Women’s Twenty20 Internationals, kicks off with a WODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Tuesday, September 21. Peter Roach said: “Congratulations to everyone appointed to competitions in this series. For Eloise, Claire, Phil and Bob, the career milestones that these competitions will mark are a testament to their continued excellence and are fully deserved.” start with three Women’s ODIs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on September 21, 24 and 26, before the action moves to Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast from September 30 for a test match – October 3 and then three Women’s Twenty 20 Internationals on September 7 , 9 and 10 October. Prior to the start of the series, the Indian squad will take part in two warm-up matches against a Cricket Australia XI on September 16 and 18, with both taking place at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Phil Gillespie and Claire Polosak will be in the first of the warm-up games, with Eliose Sheridan alongside Bruce Oxenford in the second game, while Bob Stratford will oversee both as match referee. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

