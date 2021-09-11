Nighthawk football team returns in winning form





Published: Sep 10. 2021 11:20 PM

In its first traditional game in two seasons, the Newtown High Schools football team picked up where it left off with a win. The Nighthawks defeated Southbury’s Pomperaug 42-19 at Blue & Gold Stadium on September 10. This was the first game on the new turf and Newtown’s first 11 out of 11 game since they captured the 2019 Class LL State Championship. Last season was significantly changed by the coronavirus, and teams played 7 on 7 touch football. Newtown found itself in a battle for over two quarters. Newtown led 21-17 halfway through, retreating behind a stingy defense and, perhaps more specifically, tighter offense and special teams that had turnover and penalty problems in the first half. After Andrew Jacobs opened the score with a two-yard touchdown run, the Panthers answered to a blocked field goal that was returned for a TD. The Hawks recaptured the lead when quarterback Dylan Magazu thundered 32 yards to pay, breaking several tackles along the way. After a quarter it was 14-7 NHS. In the second quarter, a Pomperaug interception thwarted a Newtown drive and roughening the passer penalty in third kept the Panthers possession and led to an tying score. Colin Breslin’s long rush gave Caleb Smith a 10-foot TD rush with just 1:42 left in the second quarter. Newtown coughed up the ball on a punt return with less than a minute left at the half. That led to a field goal from Pomperaug 32 yards as time went on. It was all Nighthawks in the second half. After some initial penalty issues leaving the halftime gate, Newtown nodded. Mark Sokk intercepted a pass juggling a Pomperaug receiver and ran it back from over 50 yards for a TD and a 28-17 NHS lead in under six minutes in the third. After a defensive stance, the Hawks extended their lead. Magazus Long Carry set up his nine-yard touchdown pass to Cam Ward on third and goal. After three it was 35-17. In the fourth, JJ Haddick capped the score with a six-yard touchdown run. Newtown will visit New Milford on Friday, September 17 at 7pm. View the September 17 print edition of The bee for more extensive coverage of this game. Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected] Andrew Jacobs takes a transfer from quarterback Dylan Magazu during Newtown’s season-opening 42-17 win over a visit to Pomperaug on September 10. Bee Photos, Hutchison Dylan Magazu led Newtown to victory through the air and on the ground.

