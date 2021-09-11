BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge





Bengal-T20-Challenge-Dream11-Prediction-Fantasy-Cricket-Tips-Dream11-Team BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Fantasy Cricket, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters. They will face each other for the first time in this season of BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Details: the 10e match of the BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge, Barrackpore Bashers will face Kharagpur Blasters on 11e September at the Eden Gardens. This game starts at 7:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Preview: Barrackpore Bashers will face Kharagpur Blasters for the first time in the tenth match of the season of the BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge. Barrackpore Bashers is currently at the bottom of this season’s points list of the BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge, while Kharagpur Blasters is currently in fifth place on the points list. Barrackpore Bashers played three games in this season of the BYJU’s Bengal T20 Challenge where they couldn’t win a single match while Kharagpur Blasters played two matches this season in which they won one match. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 29C on match day with a humidity of 84% and a wind speed of 10 km/h. There are 22% chance of precipitation during the game. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Pitch Report: The Eden Gardens offer a neutral wicket with both divisions expected to get a fair amount of help from the surface. Spinners can be deadly in the middle overs. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 127. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 80 on this land. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Injury Update: Story continues (Will be added when there is an update) BB vs KB BYJU’s Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Probable XIs: Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed(wk), Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koshik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vikas Singh, Shreyansh Ghosh, Shouvik Chakraborty, Ankit Mishra Bank: Abhinav Sharan, Mukesh Kumara Kharagpur blasters: Kazi Saifi, Gitimoy Basu (WK), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Mohit Roy, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuvraj Keswani, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr Bank: Shivang Chatterjee, Akash Ghatak, Ronit Ghosh Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Sudip Chatterjee is a left-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler for Barrackpore Bashers. He has hit 41 runs in this tournament so far. Sujit Kumar Yadavi is a left-handed batsman and orthodox spinner with the left arm of Barrackpore Bashers. He has taken 3 wickets so far in this tournament. Work Junaid Saifi is a left-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler for Kharagpur Blasters. He has hammered 59 runs and taken 1 wicket so far in this tournament. Dip Chatterjee is a right-handed batsman of Kharagpur Blasters. He has stacked 93 runs in this tournament so far. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee Vice Captain Sujit Kumar Yadav, Sudip Chatterjee Featured Play XI No.1 for BB vs KB Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sourav Paul batters Sudip Chatterjee, Dip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed Allrounders Kazi Junaid Saifi (C), Sujit Kumar Yadav (VC), Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik bowlers Raj Kumar Pal, Vaibhav Yadav, Md Kaif-I BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for BB vs KB Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sourav Paul, Gitmoy Basu Batsmen Sudip Chatterjee (VC), Dip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed Allrounders Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Prayas Ray Barman bowlers Raj Kumar Pal, Vaibhav Yadav, Durgesh Dubbey BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Expert Advice: Kazi Junaid Saifi will be a top multiplier for the small leagues. Durgesh Dubbey and Gitmoy Basu are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. BB vs KB BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge Match 10 Probable Winners: Kharagpur Blasters is expected to win this match. The mail BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update BYJUs Bengal T20 Challenge appeared first on CricketAddictor.

