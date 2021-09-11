Sports
Silzell shines on tennis court, football field for GJ | Sport
Matthew Silzell has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember, but he also loves tennis. However, the high school boys’ soccer season and the boys’ tennis season are both in the fall.
For two years, Silzell chose to play tennis. This year he tried both.
I’ve played football all my life, Silzell said. I played tennis with a club team for five years and played every day, so I chose tennis in high school. I missed football and wanted to try both. It conflicts a lot, and I sometimes miss going to football games.
Grand Junction High School’s junior and Advanced Placement student finds it challenging, but so far also exciting.
He played a football game in Basalt on Thursday night and won his first tennis match in the Western Slope Open on Friday morning. Silzell (5-2), the Tigers’ No. 2 singles player, defeated Columbines Jack Read 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Silzell advances to today’s semifinals with a win in the quarterfinals.
I had a somewhat difficult start to the season, but today is a step forward, said Silzell. It gave me confidence.
It was a tough day for the three District 51 teams as Silzell and Grand Junction No. 3 singles player Evan Severs were the only singles to advance to today’s semifinals.
Fruitas Monuments No. 1 doubles team of Evan Prosser and Jack Fry were the only Wildcats to win a first round match in the competitive tournament.
To say that playing two sports in the same season has been a learning experience is an understatement. Silzell said he is learning to prioritize his responsibilities, get a good night’s sleep and drink plenty of water, especially with two sports that involve a lot of running and cardiovascular endurance.
Silzell said his football coach was just happy to have another player on the team for more depth.
I was surprised and happy to hear that coach (Carol) Wilder was happy that I was playing football too, Silzell said.
Football and tennis training often takes place right after school. He says he alternates which ones he attends if that’s the case. He said there are only a few instances where games conflict, but said tennis was his priority.
On Thursday, he attended tennis practice, then traveled with the football team and scored a goal in the Tigers 10-0 win over Basalt.
Only a few weeks in both seasons, Silzell finds it useful to practice two sports, especially football and tennis.
I think it’s useful to play football, Silzell said. It helps with my tennis footwork.
Playing two sports in the same season is also exhausting, even for a teenager.
When I come home for a day, I’m exhausted, Silzell said.
He considers himself lucky that he doesn’t have a first lesson and that he can sleep some mornings.
It’s going great so far, Silzell said. I drink a lot of water and sleep in when I can.
