Field hockey holds off rally in fourth quarter to beat UNH 2-1





PROVIDENCE, RI The Providence College hockey team stopped a late fourth quarter New Hampshire rally to take a 2-1 win in non-conference action on Friday, Sept. 10 in Providence, RI. The Friars improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 at home at Lennon Family Field. The Wildcats fell to 1-4. 1NSQUARTER:

The first quarter was played almost exclusively in midfield.

Neither team was able to score a shot attempt or a penalty corner. 2NDQUARTER:

New Hampshire got the first penalty corner of the game at 6:23 PM. The stopper went wrong with the bet and left a broken play, but Bloem van den Brekel grabbed the ball from the right side of the circle and fired a shot to the right of the cage.

At 7:31 PM, the Friars responded with their first corner attempt. That insert was also bobbled, but played back in the circle and eventually got through once in the cage Nora Goddard-Despot (North Vancouver, British Columbia) for her first goal of the season.

Marley Mailloux (Hampstead, NH) got an assist when she sent a perfect feed to Goddard-Despot on her first touch. 3RDQUARTER:

Providence defeated New Hampshire 4-1 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 2-0.

Senior Amanda Collins (San Diego, California) scored her first goal of the season when she got a feed from Lisa McNamara (Barre, Vt.). Collins fired a hard shot from the center of the circle to the bottom right of the cage. 4EQUARTER:

New Hampshire came alive in the late stages of the fourth quarter, leading 6-1 in total frame shots.

The Wildcats narrowed the deficit to one (2-1) when Jaiden Wittel put in a shot on a pass from Ava Mariani. Mariani picked up a loose ball after a first shot by the Wildcats and sent it to Wittel.

Providence held back the Wildcats’ late rally to take the 2-1 win. REMARKS:

sophomore Asia Porter (Somerset, Mass.) recorded five saves in the win, and all five came during the fourth quarter.

Providence sophomore Rose Michiels (North Brabrant, Netherlands) also turned away a sure goal for the Wildcats with her first defensive save of her career.

New Hampshire had a 9-7 lead in shots and a 6-3 lead in penalty corners at the end of the regulations. WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars will play again on Sunday, September 12 against Long Island University (LIU). The match starts at 12 noon and will be broadcast live onFloSports.

The Friars will play again on Sunday, September 12 against Long Island University (LIU). The match starts at 12 noon and will be broadcast live onFloSports.

