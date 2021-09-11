Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Sister-in-law Ira Basu found on footpath is Ph.D. in virology?





Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law Ira Basu was recently found by some locals living on the street. She has lived on the footpath in Dunlop in West Bengal. It was discovered that she worked as a teacher for almost 34 years before life took a turn. She has gray hair, wears a faded blue nightgown and resides on the streets of Dunlop in the Barabazar area of ​​the North 24 Paraganas district. She lives on food given to her by the street vendors and other passers-by. Later, Basu sleeps on the footpath itself. She was identified as the sister-in-law of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was in power there for more than 10 years. Once she was identified, the government of West Bengal sent Ira to the hospital for a check-up and basic treatment. The medical test results suggested she was mentally unstable. It wasn’t that serious, but still something that requires medical attention. WHO IS IRA BASU? Ira is the cousin of Mira Bhattacharya. Khardah municipal officials were given the information about this, after which the municipal secretary, Sushanta Mondal, shared that Ira had been admitted to Lumbini Park Mental Hospital and they are praying for her well-being. Officials are in constant contact with hospital staff about her condition. Basu has a Ph.D. in Virology and can speak Bengali and English very well. She was said to have been a life sciences teacher at Priyanath Girls High School in North 24 Parganas for almost 34 years. Ira also received offers from other institutes, but she decided to continue in the Girls’ School. She retired from work in 2009. She was said to be a state-level athlete, playing table tennis and cricket. After retirement, she lived in Baranagar and later moved to the Lichu Bagan area of ​​Khardah. Later she started living on the street and nobody knows exactly what happened. Ira was asked to send all the necessary paperwork for her retirement, but she didn’t and the retirement could never go through.

