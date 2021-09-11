Rodon, White Sox trim magic number to 12 with win against Red Sox

Left-handed Carlos Rodon is one of the biggest reasons the White Sox has been counting down to their first division championship since 2008.

To do more than just win the American League Central, the Sox probably need Rodon to look like the dominant pitcher who was one of the best stories in baseball early in the season.

On Friday against the Red Sox, Rodon showed some encouraging signs.

Rodon pitched for the first time since beating the Pirates on September 1, giving up one run and striking out seven while throwing 86 pitches over five innings in the Sox 4-3 win over Boston. Rodon hasn’t pitched more than five innings since he threw seven against the Astros on July 18, but his speed peaked at 97.8 mph and he had 12 swings-and-misses.

Although he beat the Pirates in his previous outing, Rodons’ top speed was 95.9 mph, so Friday showed an improvement in his speed.

Felt pretty good, better than last time, said Rodon. Velo was a little tap, which was good. I just attacked and made five today.

The Sox also got Eloy Jimenez back after missing two games with a bruised right knee. Earlier in the day, Sox manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez, who was the designated batter, would still feel some pain, but not make it worse.

La Russa also said Jimenez shouldn’t be bothered to look for the stolen bases sign, but that didn’t stop him from straying too far from second place and being picked by Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to win. to finish the third.

Like Jimenez, Rodon’s health and availability will be a major storyline for the Sox, whose magic number to win the AL Central dropped to 12. With his five innings, Rodon jumped to 124 2/3 this season after pitching just 42 . /3 of the last two combined due to arm problems.

Questions about Rodons’ durability arose last month when he was out with shoulder fatigue for much of August. He then made two five-inning starts with reduced pace, then was passed out against the Athletics due to ongoing concerns.

And while Rodon looked good against the Red Sox after going into a lead thanks to Jose Abreus’ three-run home run in the third, perhaps the bigger test will come when the Sox see how he feels. Before the game, La Russa said there is no day planned for Rodon’s next start and that Friday’s outing was very important for many reasons.

During this breakout season, Rodon has done his best work with extra rest. Before Friday, he had a 7-2 record and a 1.69 ERA with six or more days between starts. However, La Russa said those pillows were different from this one.

He didn’t have this pain before, so this is new territory, La Russa said. But we gave him enough rest and he passed the tests.

Between the starts, Rodon said he was in a bit of pain, but nothing to worry about. He soon wanted to cross the five-inning barrier.

Just happy to go out and throw five innings and give our team a chance to win and let the bullpen take over, said Rodon. am happy with it. Id would love to go six or seven, but I’m sure that’s coming.

At the third. Vazquez led off the inning with a single and finished on third base on a wild pitch by Rodon and a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal. But Rodon escaped without allowing any runs by striking out Jose Iglesias with a 96.9 mph four-seamer to end a 12-pitch at bat, then fueling Enrique Hernandez.

The lone run Rodon gave up came in the fifth, when Bobby Dalbec led off with a homerun to the left. He then got through the rest of the inning before handing things over to the bullpen.

In the third inning, I had to backtrack a few times to get the strikeouts we needed, Rodon said. The fourth was good, I tried to get some quick outs, but they made three or four at bats from eight to ten pitches that increased my number of pitches. So they did a pretty good job there. But I’m glad they let me go for the fifth.