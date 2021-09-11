



Sunny Sohal Earn a place in the Indian National Cricket Team is quite a difficult task. Many Indian players put in years of hard work to get a chance to play for the country. On many occasions, luck also plays a role in the selection of players for the national team. There are also some players who started their cricket career in India but moved to the United States to play cricket after not having any success in India. Harmeet Singh and Unmukt Chando are examples of some Indian players who recently retired from Indian cricket and moved to the United States to start their new cricket career. In this article, we take a look at 5 Indian players who will represent the US men’s cricket team. 5 Indian Players Who Will Represent the US Men’s Cricket Team 5. Sunny Sohal Sunny Sohal (Image Credit: Twitter) Sunny Sohal is a former Indian cricketer who now plays for the USA. He is a right-handed batsman and occasional leg-spin bowler. The Indian player made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2005. He also played for the Under-19 India team and has also been part of IPL teams such as Kings XI Punjab and Deccan Chargers in the past. He started playing for the United States in August 2018. In August 2019, he played his first T20I game for the United States against Bermuda. Also read: USA Cricket names 14-man squad for ODI Tri-Series against Oman and Nepal 4. Siddharth Trivedic Siddharth Trivedi (Image Credit: Twitter) Siddharth Trivedi is another Indian player who will play for the United States. He recently signed a contract to play for the St Louis Americans franchise for the American Minor League Cricket. Trivedi played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He played 76 IPL matches and scalped 65 wickets. The 38-year-old also played for the Indian U-19 team during the 2002 U-19 World Cup. In 2013, Trivedi was banned from IPL for 1 year after failing to report bookmakers approaching him. He never managed to make a comeback at IPL. Also read: Liam Plunkett leaves English cricket to join Major League Cricket in the US Story continues 3. Timil Patel Timil Patel (Image Credit: Twitter) Timil Patel is another Indian player who moved to the United States to flourish his cricket career. He moved to the United States in 2010. In June 2021, he signed a contract to play for the American Minor Cricket League. Previously, Patel played for the Gujrat domestic team. He played 38 first-class matches for Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. 2. Saurabh Netravalkar Saurabh Netravalkar (Image Credit: Twitter) Saurabh Netravalkar is another Indian player who is now part of American cricket. He is the current skipper of the US national cricket team. Netravalkar is a medium pacer with the left arm who also previously represented the India U-19 team. He played for Mumbai at a domestic level. He made his T20I debut for the United States in March 2019, in a game against the UAE. Also read: Watch: US batsman Jaskaran Malhotra skips 6 sixes in one against, PNG 1. Smith Patel Smith Patel (Image Credit: Twitter) Smit Patel is another Indian player who now plays for the United States. Smit Patel has joined Manhattan Yorkers for American Minor League cricket. Smit was part of the India U-19 team that won the U-19 ODI World Cup in 2012. In India’s domestic cricket, Smit Patel has represented teams such as Gujarat, Goa, Tripura and Baroda. He played 55 first-class, 43 List A and 28 T20’s in Indian cricket. The mail 5 Indian Players Who Will Represent the US Men’s Cricket Team appeared first on CricketAddictor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/5-indian-players-representing-usa-061737098.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos