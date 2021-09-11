Friday Big Central Conference and Area Overview for Week 2





New Providence 49, Middlesex 14: Senior Charlie Barth rushed 18 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and Dean Licari fired two touchdown passes as New Providence opened the season with a win over Middlesex. Scott Nook and Chris Kowantz each took TD passes for the Pioneers, while Ben Gullo walked in on one on the win. Matt Botvinis added a 32-yard fumble to score for New Providence. Colin Deem and Stephen Young ran in touchdowns for Middlesex (0-2). FOOTBALL: Grand Central Conference and Area Week 2 Media Blitz, Scoreboard and Links Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14: Senior quarterback Brady Kurdyla threw five touchdown passes, including three to his brother, Colin, and ran to another, and Bridgewater-Raritan rolled to 2-0. Matt Miciolk and Dylan Corsi each caught scoring strikes from the elder Kurdyla in the third quarter, followed by a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Antione Hilton to start the second half for the Panthers. Frank Lentine hit Owen Bill and Trevor Fisch with touchdown passes in the second quarter for Hunterdon Central (0-2). SOCCER: Amankwaa leads Hillsborough over Phillipsburg in OT SOCCER: Purcell pushes Manville past Dunellen Voorhees 27, Governor Livingston 14: Isaac Levitan scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter and added a one-yard TD canter in the fourth and Voorhees took the victory column with an impressive Division 2A triumph. Will Letters 13-yard scoring run and Mike Mosier’s nine-yard rushing touchdown gave Voorhees an early lead, before the Highlanders (0-1) got a two-yard TD run from Connor Tracy at the end of the opening period and a 24-yard touchdown scamper from Joe Riggi in the third quarter, before Liam Quigleys tied the trap. SOCCER: Delaware Valley uses a balanced offensive attack to defeat North Plainfield Linden 3, Montgomery 0: Pablo Montonez scored a 25-yard field goal with 6:11 left in the third quarter, and that held out as Linden improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 BCC Division 4 home win over Montgomery. Quarterback Tequan Thomas got 102 passing yards and 58 rushing for the Tigers, while Eddie Charles threw 49 yards to the ground in the win. Gavin Guidettie accelerated the Montgomery defense with six tackles, while Mark Jenkins made five tackles and two interceptions, and Jalen McDaniel recovered a fumble and counted two sacks for the Cougars (0-1). Brandon Feury had six tackles and a sack and Liam McManus five tackles and a sack for the road team. South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0: Khiri Summers scored two touchdowns, Jai Patel kicked two field goals and the defense forced three turnovers when the Vikings shutout Piscataway. It was Piscataways’ first game since 2019 after not playing last season due to COVID security concerns. The Vikings improved to 1-1. Patel, who is committed to Rutgers, kicked field goals from 33 and 40 yards. Summers, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior, scored on a 72-yard catch from Vince Jairdullo and on an 18-yard run. Brian Rawls added a 5-yard interception return for a score. St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0: The Trojans had a big offensive game and recorded their second consecutive shutout. STA, which defeated Woodstown 6-0 in last week’s opener, took a 38-0 halftime lead in the Big Central Football Conference Division 2B game. Friday on the road, Joel Marellis rushed for 104 yards on 16 carries with a 6-yard TD in the third quarter. He also had a two-run conversion run. Sherrod Hudson opened the score with a 10-yard TD in the first quarter and a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He finished with 76 yards on the ground on 13 carries. QB Jayden Young was thrown for 115 yards (9 of 19) and two TDs and a 2-point pass and run. Najee Lovejoy caught 5 passes for 63 yards (a 9-yard TD catch and a 2-point catch) Etinosa Igiebor added a 2-yard TD catch (2 catches for 27 yards) and Kendall Jordan rushed for a 1-yard TD ( 33 rushing yards on 5 carries). Plus, Jack Joyce kicked an extra point and Jon Wyatt and Sharief Guinyard each had a catch. It was Roselle’s opener. Cranford 43, North Hunterdon 37 (OT): Colin Murray’s fourth riveting touchdown of the game was a 20-yard overtime scamper that broke a tie and lifted Cranford to win his Friday night opener. The teams battled each other in the fourth quarter, with the Cougars and Lions swapping scores during the first half and North taking a 17-14 lead at halftime. North Hunterdon (0-2) had a 37-21 lead in the fourth quarter, before Murray scored on a two-meter run and Will Gallagher got a 39-meter scoring pass from Shane VanDam, before the duo scored the equalizer. -point conversion. VanDam finished 17-of-25 for 297 yards and the score, while Murray gobbled up 100 rushing yards en route to his four visits to the end zone. Gallagher caught seven passes for 139 yards. Lucca Limeira brought in a three-yard scoring run for Cranford. Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6: Lucas Fritton caught two touchdown passes from Luke Dugan and Jon Lainez scored on a three-yard run and a punt return and Warren Hills improved to 2-0. South Plainfield is 1-2. Perth Amboy 39, Passaic 17: Jahmell Brown threw three touchdowns to Naiel McCalla, DJ Johnson scored on a 75-yard kick return, and the Panthers got big defense in their win over the North Jersey Super Football Conference team. The visiting Panthers improved to 2-0. Brown, a sophomore, was 10 out of 13 for 100 passing yards and added a hasty score. Franklin Torres intercepted a pass and shot for a 25-yard touchdown and had 12 tackles. Erick Brito added nine tackles. Jose Nieves added 33 rushing yards and had seven tackles with two tackles for a loss. Woodbridge 42, Sayreville 28: Isaiah Allenhad a monster play as Woodbridge pulled out for the win in the second half. The Barrons (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the Home News Tribune Top 10, led No. 6 Sayreville at halftime 21-15. The Bombers (0-2) jumped to a 12-0 lead, but Woodbridge reacted. Allen had seven catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. The electric senior added two kick returns for 95 yards. As a safety, Allen had eight tackles. Quarterback Matt Stanton finished 7 for 12 for 196 yards and three touchdowns and ran 19 times for 81 yards and a score. The game was 28-28 in the third quarter, but the Barrons capped it off for the win with the final two scores. Cologne 38, Edison 7: Quarterback Josh Oluremirushed for three touchdowns and threw for a score when Colonia took a surprise win over Edison. The Patriots (1-1), ranked No. 9 in the Home News Tribune Top 10, were nearly upset by No. 1 Woodbridge last week in a 21-14 loss. On Friday, they jumped to a big lead over No. 4 Edison (1-1) and led 24-0 at halftime. The dynamic Oluremirushed for touchdowns of 20, 10 and 24 yards and threw a 32-yard score to Patrick Miller. JaedenJones added a 44-yard interception return for a TD and Miller kicked a 32-yard field goal. Jake Ciencin had six sacks in the win. Matt Yascoko Jr. Edison’s TD scored on an 11-yard run. South Hunterdon 21, Belvidere 14: Tanner McCaffreys third touchdown pass of the game found Trevor McCloughan for 27 yards in the fourth quarters, breaking a 14-14 deadlock and lifting South Hunterdon to Division 1B victory. The winning toss was the game’s second McCaffrey-to-McCloughan hook-up, as the pair teamed up for a 29-yard TD play in the second quarter after Belvideres’ first-quarter Justin Connors 36-yard scoring run had his team. placed 6–0 ahead. Nick Venettone scored a goal from 30 yards from McCafferey in the second quarter, before completing the 2-point conversion to give the Eagles a 14-6 lead at halftime. RJ Auriemma scored on a six-foot run in the third quarter for the County Seaters (0-1), before Connors ran into the conversion to equalize. Connors finished with 97 yards rushing for Belvidere. North Brunswick 34, Old Bridge 27: Marquis Perry scored five touchdowns in a spectacular performance as North Brunswick passed Old Bridge in the Middlesex County Game of the Week. North Brunswick (2-0), No. 2 in the Home News Tribune Top 10 and No. 3 Old Bridge (1-1) were tied 20-20 at halftime. In the second half, Perry caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Frankie Garbolino and sprinted to a 73-yard TD with just under 9 minutes left to give his team the 34-27 lead. In the first half, Perry scored on runs of 78 yards (in a punting situation) and 80 yards, as well as catching a 77-yard TD from Garbolino. North Brunswick coach Mike Cipot said the Raiders were able to win because of the culture we built here. I love these guys, Cipot told football analyst Marcus Borden to MyCentralJersey.com. It’s all North Brunswick kids top to bottom and that’s the grit and toughness of North Brunswick and the kids took it out. Thanks to Old Bridge and I told Coach Lanzafama I respect his program. … We knew it was going to be a battle like this. In the back and forth play, Old Bridges Owen Haughney scored on a 14-yard run and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Liam Heaney. Jake McAleavey scored on a 44-yard run. OTHER SCORES (Details will be added as soon as reported) Bound Brook 40, Roselle Park 28 Somerville 47, Carteret 0 Top 34, Rahway 13 East Brunswick 35, New Brunswick 14 Monroe 69, J.P. Stevens 6 Elizabeth 13, Watchung Hills 11 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 41, JF Kennedy 20

