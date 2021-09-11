Channel 4 strikes deal with Amazon to show last live – Deadline





British tennis fans can broadcast live coverage of the US Open tennis final on Channel 4 tonight after the broadcaster struck a last-minute deal to share the broadcast with Amazon Prime Video. British viewers can cheer on 18-year-old sensation Emma Raducanu as she makes her first Grand Slam final against burgeoning teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada. As a result of the deal – speculated to be in the seven-figure range – signed with Amazon Prime Video, Channel 4 will use the streaming giant’s live feed and broadcast it on Channel 4 for free. Prime Video has said it will reinvest all fees from the Channel 4 deal in UK women’s tennis. Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open Final is simply sensational. We are delighted to have partnered with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to make it happen. air and I’m sure viewers will be excited at the prospect of seeing Emma in this Grand Slam final.” Raducanu is the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Katz added of the deal: “We didn’t realize we had made the deal until late Friday night and so many people went out of their way to get it done.” Earlier this year, Channel 4 achieved a similar coup when it showed live TV coverage of the English test series against India. It was the first time live Test cricket in the UK had been shown on free TV since Channel 4 showed England’s victory over Ashes in 2005.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/09/us-open-how-to-watch-amazon-channel4-emma-raducanu-1234831016/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos