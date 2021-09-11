Local rally: Maranacook field hockey slides past Waterville





READFIELD Kasey Mushlit scored the only goal of the game on Friday to lift Maranacook past Waterville 1-0 in field hockey action. Stella Pattershall assisted in the goal for Maranacook (1-0). Esme Jamison made 10 saves. Waterville falls back to 0-2. HAL-DALE 1, spruce mountain 1: Kylie Rolfe scored on an assist from Emma Sirois as the Bulldogs settled for a draw at Farmingdale. Mariah Fournier had the goal, assisted by Brooklyn Fournier, for Spruce Mountain. Kelsey Cormier made 13 saves for the Bulldogs (0-1-1), while Jayden Acorn stopped eight shots for the Phoenix (1-1-2). MT. BLUE 3, OXFORD HILLS 1: Eva Stevens scored a hat-trick in Cougars’ victory over the Vikings in Pairis. Elle Marshall had two assists for Mt Blue (3-0) while Natalie Howard had one assist. Brooklyn Greene stopped three shots in the win. WINTHROP 14, COUNTSTAR 1:Maddie Perkins and Bella Littier each had three goals and an assist for the Ramblers in a Bethel win. Izzy Folsom scored two goals while Madeline Wagner had a goal and an assist for Winthrop (4-0). Emma Shuman, Lauryn Wood, Julia Letourneau, Rhuan Sawlivich and Autumn Gerry each had a goal. Elle Folsom made three saves in the win. Nicole Cox scored for Telstar while EB Huff stopped 25 shots. GIRLS FOOTBALL MESSALONSKEE 1, SKOWHEGAN 0:Natalie Tracy scored on an assist from Lexi Brodeur to lead the Eagles to victory in Oakland. Messsalonskee improves to 2-0-0 while Skowhegan falls to 0-3-0. BOYS FOOTBALL MONTH 5, WINTHROP 0:Hayden Fletcher handed in a hat-trick and collected two assists in the Mustangs’ win at Winthrop. Jake Godbout and Brandon Smith of the Mustangs each scored a goal, with Godbout providing an assist. Monmouth goalkeeper Hunter Frost made 11 saves, while his counterpart Jaxson August made 19 saves. ” Previous Football: postponement and cancellations shake up the slate of week 2 Next one ” Football: Lawrence drives important games to heavy win over Skowhegan This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

