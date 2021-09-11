One in 5 suffers from depression

charities have warned Britain is in the throes of a mental health emergency as we emerge from the pandemic.

Monthly mental health referrals in the UK hit their two-year high in August, with one in five suffering ever from depression last year.

7 This year’s Who Cares Wins honor Caroline Flack with an award named after her Credit: Rex Features

But there are incredible people who want to make a difference in their communities – providing comfort and a safe space for those who need to talk.

For this year’s Who Cares Wins awards, we honor the late TV host Caroline Flack by sounding a gong in her honor with the support of her family.

The winner will be celebrated in a star-studded ceremony later this month.

Here we meet the amazing finalists for the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero award.

7 The 47-year-old lost her son in a suspected suicide in March 2020 Credit: Neil Hope/The Sun

Charmaine George

A mother whose teenage son died during lockdown has been nominated for a Who Cares Wins award after setting up pop-up cafes to help others who are bereaved.

Charmaine George, 47, was left devastated after her son Ewan, 18, was found at the bottom of cliffs in May 2020 after a night out camping with friends.

She said, “I got that dreaded knock on the door, the knock you never expect to get. It really stirred us up and it was very unexpected.”

Ewan had driven to Lighthouse Hill, in Portreath, Cornwall, and his body was discovered by walkers around 7am.

“Lighthouse Hill was his happy place,” Charmaine recalls. “He often went there with his girlfriend to watch the sunset, because it is very beautiful.

Ewan’s body was found on the beach at the bottom of a cliff and his loved ones still don’t know if he jumped or fell.

Charmaine admits: we’ll never know. In his inquest, the coroner recorded an open verdict so we’ll never know if it was suicide or not.”

Charmaine lost her son in lockdown and struggled to find personal support.

She said, I’ve had telephone counseling. Most grieving parent groups were very sad and I didn’t want to wallow. Yes, it’s sad and yes, it’s heartbreaking. But I wanted to find a way to move forward.

“I searched online for ‘good grief’ and came across a Facebook page for The Good Grief Trust. They advertised volunteers to run cafes and there were none in Cornwall.

Who cares wins prizes The Who Cares Wins awards honor those who have contributed to caring for the nation. These are the categories: 999 Hero

Dear charity

Dear doctor

Dear Midwife

Dear Nurse

Pioneering Pioneer

Mental Health Hero

National Lottery Award

Unsung hero

Young Hero

Charmaine spoke to charity founder Linda Magistris, 57, and quickly set up her own cafe. Since then, she has had dozens of people through her doors dealing with bereavement.

Charmaine – who also has a 13-year-old daughter named Libby – now runs fortnightly grief cafes at Amy’s Kitchen and Bar in Treviskey, Cornwall.

He said: People don’t associate pleasure or pleasure with sadness, but to move on you have to find a way to move on. When people come to this cafe, that’s what you’ve chosen: life.”

Charmaine – who now works for the Good Grief Trust as a cafe coordinator – was nominated for the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero award by the charity founder Linda.

Linda, from Bournemouth, said: “Charmaine has provided people with help and hope, a way to move on with their lives. It is incredible to do what she has done three months after the death of her sons. She so deserves this award.” .”

7 Joe Plumb has set up a charity to help others who are going through the same thing at age 13 Credit: Northern News and Photos Noordn

Joe Plumb

After Joe Plumb was bullied during his school years, he started a charity to help others who were going through the same thing at age 13.

A decade later, Joe has dedicated his life to raising awareness of mental health issues and has helped those in need through his social media pages during the lockdown.

Campaigner Joe, 23, from Northumberland, said: “I was always different. I was diagnosed with autism when I was seven and that was enough to make me stand out. I had no friends, teachers didn’t know how to deal with me.

“At school I was physically and verbally abused, I was spat at. When I was 13 I launched a campaign called Stand Out, Seek Help and very quickly it went global. I went from a kid who hated everyone to someone who people listened to .”

Joe’s mental health deteriorated during his teenage years, leading to several diagnoses, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and mixed personality disorder. He injured himself and made several attempts to take his own life.

At the age of 16, he was admitted to a psychiatric ward and was later admitted to care.

7 Joe was nominated by mum of two Caroline Cook, 35, who claims Joe was a huge support during the lockdown Credit: Northern News and Photos Noordn

“I told myself it would be better for everyone if I wasn’t around,” he said.

“The fact that I was in the world was still causing misery to other people. I still suffer from PTSD because of what I’ve been through.

I still feel the bruises every day. I look at my arm and see the scars. They may have faded, but they are a sign of my strength.”

Joe still has a relapse in his mental health, but has changed his life by campaigning to raise awareness for mental health.

He was recently named an ambassador for the Kidscape charity and is campaigning to get mental health support in schools from an early age.

One of his biggest successes is the support he provides on social media, where he has over a million followers across platforms.

Joe was nominated by mother of two Caroline Cook, 35, who claims Joe was a huge support during the lockdown after she lost her job as a supermarket manager and struggled to escape an abusive relationship.

“I came across one of Joe’s posts on Facebook during the lockdown and it really resonated with me,” she said.

“I felt like I could identify with him. There were also a lot of uplifting messages and I found myself looking for Joe when I was feeling down.”

7 Luke Wilkinson founded Team Talk – a project where men can play footie, have a cup of tea and discuss their concerns Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Luke Wilkinson

WHEN it comes to getting men to talk about mental health, Luke Wilkinson knows how to get the ball rolling.

The 35-year-old founded Team Talk – a project where men can play footie, have a cup of tea and discuss their concerns and concerns.

Luke, from Derby, said: Sometimes men just need to go somewhere to blow off steam for an hour.

“We’ve set up a hub in Derby and it’s gotten stronger. Now, three years later, we’ve got five hubs and we’ve gone from four guys coming over for a cup of tea every week to 120 members doing everything from walking football and table tennis and cards.

“Anyone who comes in knows they’re not being judged. If they need reassurance or help, they know they can pick up the phone and call me. I’m always here to help.”

Dad-of-one Luke has joined forces with East Midlands Ambulance Service to allow paramedics to hand out cards to people they think would benefit from a visit to Team Talk.

The health team leader said: Doing this fits my life too. While I don’t actively struggle with mental health, I’ve had times when it’s been a nice place for me to go.

One night a week I had a place I could go to get things off my chest. The guys involved make it so much fun. It’s a team effort. I am over the moon to be nominated, taken care of down to the last detail. It’s great to get this recognition.”

7 He was nominated by Harley Hollinshead, who met Luke two years ago Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Members are also in a What’s App group, which Luke says have been providing essential mental health support since Covid. It allowed men to meet when they felt isolated and to seek help. Luke also arranged Zoom quiz nights and meet-ups during the lockdown.

He was nominated by Harley Hollinshead, who met Luke two years ago when life was going the wrong way.

Father of two Harley, 30, from Derby, says he drank heavily, took drugs and felt his life had no purpose.

Harley said: I didn’t make the right decisions. I drank and did things I shouldn’t. A friend told me about Team Talk, so I went to the Trust and met Luke.

From the moment I met him he was welcoming. He wasn’t sitting there telling me to do this or that or bark orders. He didn’t judge. He just listened.

Luke has inspired Harley to volunteer for community projects that have given his life new purpose.

Harley said: Everything he does is for the people in his community. I really appreciate what he has done for me. Luke is a phenomenal guy.

7 Davina McCall Presents This Year’s Who Cares Wins Awards Credit: Rex

We pay for your stories! Got a story for The Sun news desk?