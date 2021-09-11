RTL Today – Rosport-Mompach: Floods in July leave the sports hall out of action for the new school year





The municipality of Rosport-Mompach will not be able to use the sports hall in Born for the foreseeable future, after it was damaged during the extreme floods in July.

This has consequences for the physical education lessons of the primary school Born, but also for extracurricular associations such as table tennis and music, which can no longer exercise in the sports center.

In addition, the Maison Relais (enveloping childcare) and the crche on the site must also remain closed after the kitchen and canteen of the sports hall were damaged by the flood. The closure will affect the care of approximately 130 children, who will be transferred to other facilities around Rosport and Mompach. The Born primary school building has been in existence since 2004 and can accommodate approximately 100 students from the first to the sixth grade. Due to the flooding, the authorities had to completely reorganize the school so that the students would not miss out on physical education. In the coming weeks, the city council will decide on the renovation or complete replacement of the current sports center. Bad crisis management? Luxembourg’s warning system did not function properly after the floods in July and crisis management left much to be desired. Hydrometeorology researcher Jeff Da Costa of the University of Reading told RTL that the extent of material damage could have been prevented. He added that the Grand Duchy did not have the necessary scientific resources for such disasters, and said it was regrettable that the government did not seem to pay much attention to researchers in this context. Video in Luxembourgish: More details on the subject and the discussion with Jeff Da Costa will be broadcast on RTL Radio Ltzebuerg on Monday morning.

