Parkland Football wins wild shootout against Nazareth





Parkland 43, Nazareth 40 — Quick summary The Parkland football team had two memorable moments against Nazareth in 2019. A comeback home win in the regular season and a heartbreaking 22-21 defeat in the District 11 6A Championship game. The trojan horses most recent match against the Blue Eagles can I now add to that catalog of great games. Parkland defeated Nazareth 43-40 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division game on Friday night at Orefield Middle School Stadium. Turning point: Parkland senior Dahlir Adams scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Trojans at 36-33 with 9:47 left. Three plays in the Blue Eagles that followed for possession, Parkland senior Nico Medlar intercepted Nazareth’s quarterback Sonny Sasso and handed the pick 22 yards back to the Blue Eagles 9. Two plays later, sophomore Trey Tremba hit a one-yard touchdown run before sophomore Luke Spang a quarterback keeper in the middle for a two-point conversion that extends Parklands’ lead to 43-33. Nazareth turned the no-huddle attack on his next drive and needed just five plays to drive 71 yards to the Trojans 7. A brief run from senior Tyler Rohn was followed by back-to-back sacks as sophomores Russell Clark and senior Peyton dropped Marciniak Sasso behind the line on consecutive plays. Facing the fourth goal 23 yards from the goal line, Sasso found senior Jake Hilarczyk over center near the end zone. Hilarczyk pushed the ball to the goal line, but was stopped a meter short and the Blue Eagles turned the ball on downs. Nazareth used all three timeouts for the Trojans’ next possession. The Blue Eagles cut Parklands’ lead to 43-40 on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Sasso to Nolan Lobb with 27 seconds left, but were unable to recover a squib kick to get the ball back. Top performers: Adams finished the game with 175 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. Tremba scored three touchdowns in the game. The sophomore took a 91-yard kickoff return for a score in the first quarter, had an 18-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter before his touchdown run in the fourth. Tremba also recovered the Blue Eagles kick with about 20 seconds left to seal the win. Sasso had a great passing performance for Nazareth. The junior went 24 of 35 for 388 yards and four touchdowns. Lobb caught all four touchdowns and finished with 12 catches for 253 yards. The junior also scored on a pick six when he intercepted Spang and took 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Hilarczyk finished with seven catches for 100 yards. What it means: The Trojans improve to 2-0 for a crucial showdown against Freedom (3-0). The Patriots, ranked third by lehighvalleylive, travel to Parkland in second place on Friday night. Nazareth (2-1) will try to get back in the victory column when it travels to the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium to take on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Catholic. Our journalism needs your support. Sign up today at lehighvalleylive.com. Desmond Boyle can be reached at:[email protected].

