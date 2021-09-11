Gardner High alum Carly Sweeney finds pleasure in coaching hockey

It had a special meaning since her father Jim graduated from Oakmont.

Every time we beat Oakmont, it was always a big deal in my house because he went to Oakmont, and my mom (the former Debbie Manning) was from Gardner, she said. Both my parents were competitors and I think I learned that from them.

During her junior year, she struck again against the Spartans, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 shutout.

It was one of 15 wins for Gardner in 1998, a season in which the Wildcats clinched the district championship after an encouraging semifinal comeback against David Prouty.

Trailing 2-0 with less than five minutes to play, Gardner captain Carrie Sharron scored on a penalty shot and Sweeney equalized with 80 seconds left in the regular season. Sarah Bushey scored the winning goal in extra time.

I just remember all our fans running onto the field in a crowd scene at the end of the game, she said. That was an incredible match. I think we just had a lot of faith in ourselves, and we had players all over the field who could score. I think it starts with the coaching they believed and we believed.

The Wildcats lost the championship game 3-2 to Notre Dame Academy.

A switch to coaching and closer to home

During her senior year, the Wildcats again struggled with David Prouty in the semifinals, but lost 2-1 in overtime.

The next day she had her campus visit to Keene State, albeit in a bit of fog.

I just remember going in and talking to some film professors, and not much came out of my mouth, she said. My mother was like, say something, speak. But I was just so out of it from the night before.

Nevertheless, she was admitted to Keene State, where she was given the opportunity to play collegiate hockey for another four years.

The opportunity to play hockey in college has helped me a lot, she said. But that (high school) chapter of my life, all the teammates I had over the years, suddenly closed.