Owls crowned by Clemson 3-1 to close homestand





Follow KSU Volleyball on Social –Twitter |Instagram KENNESAW, d. Kennesaw State volleyball welcomed Clemson Friday night to the Convocation Center for the sixth annual Griffin’s Game, the annual fundraiser for a local family dealing with childhood cancer. While the fundraiser was a success, with a season high of 1,102 fans, the Owls’ play was not at the normal high level as they dropped a 3-1 game (22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 23 -25) to the Tigers to drop to 4-4 on the year. Clemson, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 with the win. It was an exciting match at the start, because the first set was a game for everyone. With a score of 22-22, the Tigers scored three in a row to claim the set win. The Owls soared into the next set, using a dominant 11-0 run en route to a dominant 25-15 set two win. KSU finished flat in set three, allowing the Tigers to use a four-point spurt to lead 7-4, and lead the rest of the way by three or more points. The fourth set was again up for grabs, with 15 draws and six leader changes. The teams traded points back to back for half of the set, until late with the Owls pulling in a three kill run to claim a 23-21 lead. Clemson responded with his own four straight to steal the set at 25-23 and also claimed the overall game. STAT OF THE GAME: The Owls have penalized their opponents from service this season, finishing the game with seven aces to just two for the Tigers. However, KSU hurt more from behind the line on Friday as it put 18 service aces high in the season. That was also accompanied by 25 offenses by the Owls. QUOTABLE:“That’s as disappointing a mental performance as I can remember from a Kennesaw State volleyball team in many years. We played scared, hesitant, scattered, unsure. Whether we injured key players or not, that was an undisciplined and huge inconsistent game from almost all of our players who have seen the floor tonight. We need to be so much better and more consistent to even dream of playing near the top of our league.” KSU head coach Keith Schunzel REMARKS: Three Owls finished in double digits for kills, pace through Emma Schurfranz who racked up 17 kills and 17 digs for her first double-double of the season.

who racked up 17 kills and 17 digs for her first double-double of the season. Also in double digits Dani Ballou with 11 and Claire Parsons with 10 dead.

with 11 and with 10 dead. Bri Becerra finished with 20 blocks to make the owls fit. Jessie Cohen (19) and McKinley Ferguson (14) split time at setter for KSU.

finished with 20 blocks to make the owls fit. (19) and (14) split time at setter for KSU. KSU had its first negative batting percentage of the season in set on (-0.024) and then bounced back with a .346 in set two. Before the game, the Owls finished as a team with a .146.

This week ended the first time in program history that KSU played three consecutive Power Five teams, as the Owls defeated Alabama 3-0 on Tuesday before falling 3-0 to No. 24 South Carolina on Thursday night. NEXT TIME OUT

The Owls are on their way to a non-conference game in Samford on Tuesday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

