New cricket team arrives in Pakistan after 18 years absence





ISLAMABAD (AP) The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a limited series that marks the Kiwis’ first international series in the country since 2003. They played an ODI series of five matches in Lahore 18 years ago, but since then Pakistan has hosted New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates three times over concerns about the safety of foreign teams touring Pakistan. New Zealand’s squad includes batting coach Sri Lankan Thilan Samaraweera who was injured in the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, which turned Pakistan into a no-go zone for international cricket teams. The series consists of three ODIs and five Twenty20s, starting with the first ODI at Rawalpindi next Friday. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will also host the other two ODIs on September 19 and 21, while Lahore will host all five T20s as both teams prepare for next month’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Originally, the ODI series was planned to be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board said it will now be a bilateral series due to the unavailability of the Decision Review System (DRS) technology. New Zealand is also scheduled to play two Test matches in Pakistan in the 2022-23 season and the PCB said New Zealand cricket has agreed it will play three ODIs on that tour which will count towards qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. In the absence of regular cue players, captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson New Zealand struggled in Bangladesh, losing the T20 series 3-2 under the captaincy of Tom Latham. All four players have missed out on Bangladesh and Pakistan tours due to their commitment to the Indian Premier League, which resumes in the UAE from September 19. Ross Taylor will also be absent, as the veteran batsman was not only equipped for the Bangladesh and Pakistan tours, but will also miss the T20 World Cup. The PCB has received government approval for a 25% capacity rush at both Pindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, meaning 4,500 spectators can attend the games in Rawalpindi and 5,500 in Lahore. Story continues Kiwis’ T20 squad will be bolstered with the return of opening batsman Martin Guptill and spinner Ish Sodhi, both of whom missed the T20 series in Bangladesh. They will arrive in Pakistan later Saturday, along with Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman. After three days of isolation in the team hotel, New Zealand will play two matches within the team at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. ____ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/nz-cricket-team-arrives-pakistan-130232278.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos