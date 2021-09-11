No. 5 Class 11AA Watertown muted in home opener by Brookings





The home opener at Watertown Stadium on Friday night didn’t go as hoped for the fifth grade soccer team of Class 11AA Watertown High School. Brookings used three field goals from Payton Theosodopoulos, a 37-yard run by Tyson Brandt in the fourth quarter, and a solid defensive effort to take a 16-0 Eastern South Dakota Conference win over the Arrows. Brookings improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ESD. Watertown dropped to 1-2 and 0-1. Theosodopoulos kicked the last of 38 and 33 yards field goals with eight seconds left to give Brookings a 6-0 halftime lead. The game changed forever early in the fourth quarter when a long touchdown from Watertowns Juven Hudson was negated by a penalty. Brandt then broke free on a couple of long runs and second finished in the zone to give the Bobcats a 13-0 9:34 lead. After Watertown tried to answer with a drive that ended with an interception by Lincoln Hardins in the end zone, Brandt picked up a 60m run that gave Theosodopoulus a 30m field goal with 2:50 to go. Josh Devine had two of the three interceptions the Bobcat defense had against Watertown quarterback Drew Norberg, who was under pressure for most of the night. Not only did the Arrows have the three turnovers, they didn’t hold up much offensively against the Bobcats and also made some precious turnovers. Statistical details will be added when received on Saturday. Watertown visits Huron Friday at 7pm in another ESD game. De Smet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 0 Colt Wilkinson completed 11 of 13 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and also scored on a 2-yard run for the top rated Class 9A Bulldogs (4-0). Rett Osthus pulled in TD passes for 20 and 65 yards, Kalen Garry 34 yards and Tory Holland 38 yards, and Kadyn Fast added an 85-yard kickoff return for a score. Wilkinson and Garry added conversion runs and Wilkinson threw conversion passes to Osthus and Garry. Garry finished with 93 yards receiving, Osthus 92 and Holland 46. Noah Harrison scored seven tackles and Blake Van Regenmorter and Wilkinson each six for De Smet. Ryan Krog rushed four times for 64 yards and Martin Davis made 11 tackles for the Elks (1-2). Florence-Henry 56, Waverly South Coast 0 Tegan Sumner went 4-for-4 for 124 yards and three touchdowns and also ran three times for 63 yards and one more score for the fifth division 9AA Falcons (4-0). He scored on a 20-yard run and tied with Mehki Keller (49 yards), Frank Hanson (55 yards), and Clay Trupe (6 yards) on TD passes in the game that ended at halftime. Ashton Hanson ran four times for 70 yards and scored on runs of 47 and 4 yards for Florence-Henry. The Falcons also got TD runs from Karter Kohlenberg (6 yards) and Taryn Sumner (50 yards), a safety, four extra punts from Ocavio Selva and a conversion pass from Kohlenberg to Sam Blue. Florence-Henry won 255 yards rushing and 124 passes. Troy Kneeland ran 10 times for 58 yards and completed three passes for 57 yards for the Coyotes (0-4). Grant Holman caught two passes for 55 yards. Trupe scored seven tackles and Chase Kelly six, including a sack, for the Falcons. Castlewood 46, Deubrook Area 12 Castlewood amassed 514 yards from total offense, including 416 rushing on 48 firing, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Carson Kirwan rushed for 262 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Jeremiah Wiersma (1 yard), Joe Decker (10 yards) and Logan Eng (29 yards) scored points for the Warriors. Tristan Nielsen completed four of eight passes for 85 yards, followed by Eng (37 yards) and Kirwan (40 yards) on TD passes. Quincy Thu finished with 52 yards rushing and Kegan Tvedt, who scored four conversions, 42. Treven Grimsrud ran for 134 yards and a 4-yard TD for the Dolphins (0-4). Gavin Landmark added a 16-yard interception return for Deubrook Area, which rushed 142 yards and won 20 passes. Ryder Mack made seven tackles and Jonah Wiersma six for Castlewood. Hamlin 50, Estelline-Hendricks 0 Xander Sheehan had two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes to propel the Chargers (3-1). Sheehan scored on runs of 39 and 54 yards and threw scoring passes to Joel Opdahl (24 yards) and Evan Stormo (18 yards). The Chargers also got points from Luke Fraser, 42 yards; Tyson Stevenson, 6 yards; and Freddy Vizcaya, 18 yards. Troy Randall Jr. had six extra punts and Sawyer Trowbridge had a conversion run. Fraser ran 132 yards and Sheehan 109 for Hamlin, who finished with 355 yards rushing and 73 passes. Sheehan completed four of six passes, including two to Rylan Bawdon for 31. Stevenson added 54 yards rushing. Kasen Prouty scored 4.5 tackles, Dawson Noem 3.5 and Kadyn Swenson 3 for the Chargers, who held the Redhawks to rush 28 yards and 12 passes. Braxton Saathoff ran 16 yards and Mattix Hausman completed five of the 10 passes. Hezikiah Kreger had four tackles and Caden Ching and Dylan Luckhurst each had three for Estelline-Hendricks (1-2). West Central 33, Milbank Area 32 Huge games from Braden Dierickx and Gavin Koch helped West Central (2-1) win the nail biter. Diericks caught 10 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns (60, 20 and 5 yards) and also returned an interception 60 yards for another score. Koch completed 12 of 31 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns. Justin Zirpel contributed 56 yards rushing and Zach Madsen was involved in five tackles. Milbank Area (1-2) scored on runs of 2, 1, and 5 yards from Marshall Voeltz and also got touchdown passes from Kaden Krause to Bennett Schwenn (26 yards) and Carter Bowsher (24 yards). Schwenn added three points after kicks. Krause completed 10 of 22 passes for 159 yards, teaming five times with Schwenn for 110 and Bowsher two for 34. Schwenn also rushed for 53 yards and Voeltz for 52. Feeltz was involved in 13 tackles and Schwenn six for Milbank Area. Krause and Connor Bender each chose passes. Groton Area 20, Deuel 14 Kaden Kurtz’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Cogley in the fourth quarter lifted the Tigers (3-1 overall and in the Northeast Conference). Kurtz also teamed up with Favian Sanchez on a 13-yard TD pass and found the end zone on a 21-yard run. Cogley added two point-after kicks for the Tigers, who amassed 259 yards in offense (110 rushing and 149 passing). Deuel (2-1 and 2-1) scored on a 3-yard run from Owen Quail and a 17-yard pass from Trey Maaland to Ty Lovre. Quail has added a conversion run. The dolphins rushed to 84 yards, led by Carver Nothems 47 yards. Maaland ran 33 yards and completed 10 of 26 passes for 149 yards, teaming five times with Zane Bingham for 104 and Cooper Schiernbeck four for 28. Pierce Kettering and Kurtz each had five tackles and Sanchez and Christian Ehresmann each made interceptions for Groton Area. Ronnie Begalka had six tackles, including two sacks, and Maaland five for Deuel. Schiernbeck added an intercept. Mobridge-Pollock 24, Clark-Willow Lake 16 Holden Eisemann rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns (11, 4 and 4 yards) and also completed 10 of 19 passes for 89 yards to lead the Tigers (1-2), who also scored on a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter . Trey Huber connected with Jack Helkenn and Tate Burke by scoring passes from 11 and 25 yards respectively for Clark-Willow Lake (2-2). Huber has also been in touch with Helkenn and Burke about conversion passes. Huber finished 10-23 and passed 113 yards. Helkenn had three receptions for 49, Mitchell Larson three for 35 and Burke two for 29. Burke also rushed for 36 yards. James Fulkerson recorded 10 solo stops for the Mobridge-Pollock defense. Larson was involved in nine tackles, Lucas Kannegieter eight and Huber seven for Clark-Willow Lake. Britton-Hecla 42, Great Plains Lutheran 8 Aidan Frederickson did just about everything for the Braves (2-2). He rushed the football 18 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns (19, 60, 10, and 14), made 6.5 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning 82 yards for another score. The Braves also got a 1-yard TD run from BoDell Davidson, who ran 59 yards on 13 carries, and 8.5 tackles from Gage Storley. Great Plains Lutheran scored on an 8-yard run by Thomas Erickson and a conversion pass from Jacob Bartels to David Sell. Erickson rushed 15 times for 93 yards, Vincent Knutson six times for 39 yards, and Bartels completed three passes to sell for 69 yards. Knutson was involved in 11 tackles and Erickson seven for the Panthers defense. Alex Heil intercepted a pass. Other area games Results from other area games on Friday included Winnebago (Neb.) 34, Tiopsa Zina 0; Garretson 54, Arlington-Lake Preston 8; Dakota Hills 29, Sisseton 20; Aberdeen Roncalli 30, Redfield 6 and LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 74, Tri-State 0. No other details were reported about those matches. Tiospa Zina is now 2-1, Arlington-Lake Preston 0-3, Dakota Hills 1-3, Sisseton 0-3, Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0, Redfield 2-2 and Tri-State 0-4. Other South Dakota Football Scores Thursday Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26, Standing Rock, ND 14 Lyman 50, White River 0 New Underwood 56, Harding County 6 Friday Beresford 42, Parker 9 Canistota 46, Viborg-Hurley 18 Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14 Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Colman-Egan 8 Douglas, Wy. 51, Belle Fourche 0 Dupree 30, Newell 18 Flandreau 29, Baltic Sea 8 Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica-Stickney 14 Gregory 31, Kimball/White Lake 6 Herreid-Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6 Hot Springs 49, Bennett County 0 Howard 26, Chester 8 Ipswich 48, North West 0 Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 8 Lennox 42, Dakota Valley 7 McCook Central-Montrose 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 20 mt. Vernon-Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central Dakota Christian 0 Parkston 27, Platte-Geddes 15 Rapid City Central 27, Douglas 0 Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32 Stanley County 26, Sully Buttes 14 Todd County 50, minor wound 6 Wagner 21, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20 Warner 47, North Central 0 Wolsey-Wessington 53, Good Man 12 Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 43, Jim River 6 Yankton 58, Spearfish 0

