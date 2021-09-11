Phillies vs. Rockies: Joe Girardi sizzles, Bryce Harper admits he’s ashamed

The Phillies’ deficit in the National League East grew to 4 games with only 21 to play in a humiliating 11-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Manager Joe Girardi was quietly cooking after the loss, his team’s fourth straight year.

“I’m just not happy with the way we’re playing,” he said. “I don’t really want to go into it publicly. I’m just not happy with the way we are playing.”

Moments later, Bryce Harper was asked about the manager’s anger.

“Absolutely justified,” Harper said. “We’ve just been beaten twice by the Colorado Rockies. We’re really bloated today. It’s definitely justified, the way he feels. The irritation is there. The shame is there too.

“It’s not good. It’s not good, the way we approach the game. It’s not good how our at bats are going, our pitching, everything. It’s just not good right now.

“As a whole we have to be better. Individually I have to be better. We don’t have time to sit still and see what’s going to happen. We have to win games. We have to beat teams if they come to our stadium. We can’t help ourselves shame as we did this late in the season tonight.

“We faced two good pitchers (Thursday and Friday nights). But it’s our margin and we should definitely be ashamed of the way we played for our fans tonight.”

While sounding the alarm for the team to play better, Harper remained convinced the Phils still had a shot at taking the first place Braves.

“We just need to be within striking distance when we get to Atlanta (for a three-game run on September 28),” he said. “The Braves are a great team. We just have to take care of our business.

“We have to be better. That’s the simple truth. Pitching, hitting, playing every day has to be better. Be a team, be a whole, not worry about individual numbers, whether you’re a free agent or going to arbitration.” You can’t worry about that. Be concerned about the team as a whole and what we can do to make the Phillies and the team as a whole better.”

While Harper used the word “embarrassment” to describe Friday night’s loss, the shame within is the shame that the Phillies don’t have enough starting pitchers to make it through the final month of the season in a playoff chase. Zach Eflin is out for the season and with no starting pitching depth — at least none anyone trusts — the Phils are forced to use a cast of relievers every fifth game.

They got away with it in Miami on Sunday, but not at home Friday night against a team that came in 19-50 on the road.

Seven Phillies relievers were tagged for 10 hits and three home runs. One of the home runs was a grand slam that gave the Rockies a 11-0 lead in the top of the ninth.

The Phillies plan to use the bullpen to get through four of the remaining 21 starts.

Was Friday night ugly enough to make Girardi reconsider the plan?

“I’m worried about tomorrow,” he said. “I will worry about tomorrow, then we will reconsider when we have to reconsider.”

The Phillies scored two garbage-time runs in the bottom of the ninth, one on a homer by Didi Gregorius. When Gregorius returned to the dugout, Harper topped him off with the team’s traditional home run hat, although there wasn’t much to celebrate that he left 10 runs.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” Harper said. “We’re not going to change what we do.”

Even with a blowout?

“Yes,” said Harper.

Girardi was asked if he thought the homer hat looked bad when the team took it by 10 runs to the chin.

He didn’t answer the question directly at first, but the answer he gave may have provided a picture of what he was eating.

“The thing about winning baseball is you move the line,” Girardi said. “That’s how you win games. You get people on base and you put pressure on the other team and you move the line.”

He added, “I don’t really care about the hat.”

But Girardi clearly cares that his team has good at bats, which have been scarce lately. The Phils have scored just six runs in their four-game losing streak. They had eight hits and walked six on Friday-evening, but were 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 men on base.

Girardi was so unimpressed by his team’s attack on Friday night that he couldn’t even muster managerial language when asked what made opponent-starter German Marquez so effective in six innings shutout.

“Not sure,” Girardi said. “I’m not sure.”

If there was anything else that bothered Girardi — you know, energy, effort, urgency, or lack of those qualities — he didn’t show it.

“I’m not going to comment on that publicly,” he said. “We’ll take care of it.

“I’m just not happy. I hate to lose.”

