PREP FOOTBALL: Strong second half takes Waseca past Marshall, 19-7 | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL – After falling in the season opener, the Marshall football team returned home on Friday to come back against Waseca. MHS managed to take an early lead but Waseca controlled the pace the rest of the way en route to a 19-7 win for the Bluejays at Mattke Field. Both teams saw their defenses stand out early on, as Waseca concocted an interception a few games into the match to hand the ball back to Marshall two plays later when Andon Bruss recovered a fumble. A few possessions later, after forcing a three-and-out deep into Waseca territory, Marshall took over from the Bluejays 31-yard line. MHS took advantage, with Tyler Maeyaert finding Chidi Nwakama with a pass to Waseca’s 4-yard line before Nwakama reached the goal line for a touchdown run to give Marshall a 7-0 lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter. That advantage would hold for the rest of the quarter, but Waseca marched into Marshall’s red zone. MHS would push the Bluejays back to the 28-yard line and a third down situation, but on the next play Waseca found the end zone on a pass to put things at 7-7 with 11:50 left in the first half . After both teams traded three-and-outs, Marshall got another chance to get on the board and marched into Waseca territory thanks to a 37-yard run from Nwakama, but ran out of time before finding the end zone as the score was stuck at 7-7 going into halftime. The back and forth play continued into the third quarter, but neither team was able to capitalize most of the frame. Waseca would then put together a long drive in the closing minutes of the quarter, which ended in a short touchdown run to take a 13-7 lead after three quarters after the missed extra point. Waseca continued its momentum into the fourth quarter, as the defense held Marshall down while the offense was able to extend the lead with a touchdown run to make it 19-7 with 3:51 to go after the conversion of two points was not good , which kept the rest of the way. Nwakama led Marshall with 49 rushing yards on 13 carries and a score, while Maeyaert completed four of his 15 passes for 54 yards and added 39 yards to the ground. Keaton Maertens added 40 yards and passed three completions, while Nwakama led in the reception with 71 yards on four receptions. Defensively, Bryant Paulsen led Marshall with 9.5 total tackles, while Andrew Wallen added 8.5 total tackles. Next one Marshall (0-2) continues his homestand and hosts New Ulm next Friday at 7pm Waseca 19, Marshall 7 Waseca 0 7 6 6 -19 Marshall 7 0 0 0 – 7 SCORING SUMMARY First quarter Marshall: Nwakama 2 yd run (Hess kick). Second quarter Waseca: pass 28 m (kick good). third quarter Waseca: 3 yd run (Kick no good). Fourth quarter Waseca: 5 yd run (2-pt. conversion not good). Individual stats Passing (Comp-Att-Yds-TD): Marshall (Maeyaert 4-15-54-0; Maertens 3-5-40-0). Rushing (Att-Yds-TD): Marshall (Nwakama 13-49-1; Maeyaert 13-39-0; Eben 4-18-0; Wilts 1-14-0). Received (Rec-Yds-TD): Marshall (Nwakama 4-71-0; Maertens 1-13-0). Defense (total tackles): Marshall (Paulsen 9.5-Wallen 8.5). Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/09/prep-football-strong-second-half-carries-waseca-past-marshall-19-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos