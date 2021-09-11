Dog pitch invader cricket: Dog takes to the ground and grabs the ball in hilarious Women’s All-Ireland T20 video





Dog pitch invader: A hilarious incident involving a dog was recorded during a Women’s All-Ireland T20 semifinal. During the second semi-final of the current season of the Women’s All-Ireland T20 between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club in Magheramason, an invited guest in the form of a dog, entered the ground to record a hilarious incident. Acting as an atypical pitch intruder on a cricket pitch, the dog not only made his presence felt but also grabbed the ball to enjoy his time in the middle. It all happened after the fourth pitch of the ninth over of the second innings when CSNICC all-rounder A Leckey played a ball to the short third-man region for a run. Just as a BCC fielder was running from back to left to collect the ball, a dog with a collar was seen running toward her. As the fielder threw the ball to the wicketkeeper, the latter tossed the ball back to the stumps at the batter’s end in an attempt to run A Fisher out. Just as the wicketkeeper missed the stumps, it was at this point that the dog amusingly grabbed the ball and dodged a few fielders before finally being stopped by Leckey at the non-striker’s end. CSNICC chased a 75-run goal in a rain-stricken second innings of 12 overs, but were only able to make 63-9 in their allotted quota of overs as BCC registered a 9-run victory (DLS method) to clear the horns to close against Pembroke Cricket Club in the latter. Dog pitch invader in Women’s All-Ireland Cricket 🐶 Great fielding by a little furry pitch intruder!@ClearSpeaks # AIT20 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Oe1cxUANE5 Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) September 11, 2021 How Twitterati responded: Nothing better than this will happen all summer pic.twitter.com/dSg6DfAaxy Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) September 11, 2021 I love how this DOG made the whole world watch Womens cricket in Ireland. I say make it your lucky mascot @IrishWomensCric https://t.co/iNlBI1OO9l Mahi (@mahiban4u) September 11, 2021 Stop this bullshit jarvo 69. Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 11, 2021 Dogs should be used as underfielders in cricket – change your mind https://t.co/1xWw2DEOUb Thomas Laver (@LaverThomas) September 11, 2021 For more cricket related news, click here.

