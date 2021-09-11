3 bold predictions vs. SC State Bulldogs

The Clemson football team will try to recover this Saturday afternoon when in-state FCS adversary SC State comes to Death Valley.

The Tigers are coming off their second consecutive loss – if you count last season – and they will be looking to get back in the victory column this weekend. But it’s not just about getting back in the victory column.

Clemson should of course win this match. This afternoon will be more devoted to developing depth and chemistry and solving the problems that had come to light last weekend.

Three Bold Predictions for Clemson Football Against the SC State Bulldogs

1. DJ Uiagalelei throws five touchdowns to five different receivers

DJ Uiagalelei didn’t have the kind of game we were hoping for to start the 2021 season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t improve from week 1 to week 2.

Uiagalelei is in the cinema all week and the Tigers are going to give him opportunities to develop. The result? He’s going to have a big day.

Our first bold prediction is that Uiagalelei will throw five touchdown passes to five different receivers. When he throws five touchdowns, he joins an exclusive group made up of just a handful of all-time Tiger quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence, Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, and Cullen Harper to throw five touchdown passes in a game.

However, to connect to five different receivers. That would be impressive, even if it’s against SC State.