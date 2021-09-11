Men’s tennis opens with day one at Dar Walters Classic





Air Force men’s tennis opened the fall 2021 season with nine total wins in day one action at the Dar Walters Classic in Boise, Idaho, Friday. The Falcons were a dominant 7-1 in the doubles to highlight the first action. The Falcons actually won all seven doubles matches, as the lone defeat came against an Air Force-Boise State combo doubles group. Leading the doubles was the duo of Robert Baylon and Jordan Azuma . The duo knocked out Idaho’s number 2 seed Francisco Gay/Bruno Casino 7-5 to open the game. Baylon and Azuma then defeated Kyle Garner of Air Force and Ryo Minakata of Boise STe 6-4 in round two to advance. Jonathan Mascgani and Arjun Kersten defeated Simon Arca Costas and Luka Soskic of Boise State 6-3 in the opening round. The duo then defeated Joaqin Espinosa and Jacob Huppin of Montana State 6-2 in round two. Justin Waldman and Nick Vroman defeated Matteo Masala and Mario Duron of Idaho 6-4 in the opening round. The duo then defeated Coaden Moortgat and Jan Lucca Marquardt of Boise State 7-5. Garner teamed up with Boise’s Minakata in the opening doubles round with a 6-3 win over Montana’s Sam Baldwin and Josh Watkins. In singles, Baylon and Garner took victories for the Falcons. Baylon defeated Francisco Gay of Idaho in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Garner defeated Montan’s Josh Watkins 6-3, 6-2. The Falcons return to action in day two action on the classic Saturday. Air Force results for day one at Dar Walters Classic:

singles

Robert Baylon (AF) beats Francisco Gay (UI) 6-1, 6-4

Simon Arca Costas (BSU) beats. Jonathan Mascagni (AF) 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Masala (UI) def. Nick Vroman (AF) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Kyle Garner (AF) def. Josh Watkins (UM) 6-3, 6-2

Bruno Casino (UI) def. Jordan Azuma (AF) No score reported

Luka Soskic (BSU) beats. Arjun Kersten (AF) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Mario Duron (UI) def. Justin Waldman (AF) 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 doubles Round 1

Baylon/Azuma (AF) def. Francisco Gay / Bruno Casino (UI) 7-5

Mascagni / Kersten (AF) def. Simon Arca Costas / Luka Soskic (BSU) 6-3

Waldman / Vroman (AF) def. Matteo Masala / Mario Duron (UI) 6-4

Garner (AF)/Ryo Minakata (BSU) beats. Sam Baldwin/Josh Watkins (UM) 6-3 Round 2

Baylon/Azuma (AF) def. Garner (AF) / Ryo Minakata (AF / BSU) 6-4

Mascagni / Kersten (AF) def. Joaquin Espinosa / Jacob Huppin (MSU) 6-2

Waldman / Vroman (AF) def. Caden Moortgat / Jan Lucca Marquardt (BSU) 7-5

